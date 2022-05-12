‘More PR than investigation’: Criminologist David Wilson says information shared by police in Andrew Wilson case has been known for years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘More PR than investigation’: Criminologist David Wilson says information shared by police in Andrew Wilson case has been known for years

By Louise Glen
May 12, 2022, 2:11 pm Updated: May 12, 2022, 2:49 pm
Shooting victim Alistair Wilson
A leading criminologist has said there is nothing in the Alistair Wilson doorstep murder case that he has heard in the last few months that he has not known for five years.

David Wilson, professor of criminology at Birmingham City University, said the lack of eye-witness e-fits of the murderer, as well as lack of information on Mr Wilson’s banking connections leaves questions unanswered.

Professor Wilson told BBC Radio Scotland that everything recently released by police is more “PR” than criminal investigation.

Police say they hope recent appeals have helped encourage people who may have information to come forward.

At the time of his death, father-of-two Alistair Wilson was about to leave his job with Halifax Bank of Scotland where he was a lending manager.

Police said a planning application for the Havelock Hotel in Nairn could be significant in the Alistair Wilson case.

On Sunday, November 28, 2004 at 7pm he was murdered on his doorstop by a man who shot him. He later died in hospital. His wife Veronica answered the door to the murderer, and fetched Alistair from upstairs where is was reading a story to his children.

Professor Wilson said: “Since that date Police Scotland have been trying to work out who his killer was.

“Where we are today (in this investigation), is where we were five years ago. Five years ago we were sent a confidential note from a man who identified himself as Nate.

‘We are no further forward’

“I subsequently wrote in the Glasgow Herald about what Nate told me in his memorandum, and since then I don’t think I have ever changed my view of what has happened.

“I simply feel, we are no further forward in spite of what seems to be a great deal of activity on the part of Police Scotland.”

He continued: “Five years ago, much of what we knew was in the public domain about who Mr Wilson’s killer might be. We knew there was a connection with the Havelock Hotel and that there were problems in relation to planning permission.

“I wrote, five years ago, that the key would be the big thing that was clearly changing in his life. (That was) his leaving the bank, where he gave out business loans. Who was he loaning to?”

Professor Wilson said since that time he had discovered police had ruled out those connections.

“But it has never been explained on what basis it was ruled out,” he said.

“Why there has never been an e-fit of that man has never been produced (after Mr Wilson’s wife Veronica answered the door to the murderer).

He said: “I do not want to appear cynical but I think we were dealing with media management as much as we were crime investigation.

Alistair Wilson with his wife Veronica and two sons.

But everything I currently see being released by Police Scotland in their press releases seems to be to have been available and in the public domain a least five years ago.

“Veronica ran to the Havelock Hotel after he was murdered. So police will already have interviewed everyone there.”

Detective superintendent Graeme Mackie, who is leading on the case, said: “We have been very clear that time is no barrier to justice and I hope these recent appeals will further reassure the public that we are determined to bring Alistair’s killer to justice.

“Someone out there knows what happened to Alistair and developments in the investigation over the last few weeks are a vital reminder that it is never too late to come forward with information, no matter how small or insignificant you may think it is.

“Anyone who believes they can assist police is asked to contact 101 quoting incident 0515 of March 4, 2022 and Operation Sorn or you can e-mail a dedicated inbox at SCDHOLMESAberdeen@scotland.pnn.police.uk”

