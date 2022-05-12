Missing woman Tanya Christina Mitchell from Inverness found safe and well

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A woman from Inverness has been traced safe and well, police have confirmed.

Tanya Christina Mitchell was reported missing after last being last seen in the Raigmore area of Inverness on Wednesday, May 11.

Officers launched an appeal for information yesterday to locate the 24-year-old and have now confirmed she has been found.

They posted on social media: “Police in Inverness can confirm that Tanya Christina Mitchell, who had been missing from the Raigmore area of Inverness since Wednesday, May 11, has been traced safe and well.

“Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal.”