Highlands & Islands

New depute manager at Kingshouse Hotel in Glencoe swaps South Africa for Highlands

By Michelle Henderson
May 12, 2022, 2:33 pm Updated: May 12, 2022, 3:16 pm
Kingshouse Hotel in Glencoe has appointed a new depute manager. Picture by Sandy McCook.
Kingshouse Hotel in Glencoe has appointed a new depute manager. Picture by Sandy McCook.

An experienced hotelier is swapping South Africa for the Scottish Highlands to take up a new role at the Kingshouse Hotel in Glencoe.

Lindsay Wright has been appointed as depute manager of the Glencoe-based hotel, managed by Crieff Hydro Family of Hotels.

Ms Wright previously served as general manager at the five-star Seven Villa Hotel & Spa in the city of Sandton, South Africa.

Speaking about her new position, she said she is looking forward to calling Glencoe home.

She said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for me as there is a distinct synergy between my values and Crieff Hydro Family of Hotels’ modern approach to hospitality.

Lindsay Wright has been appointed as depute manager of Kingshouse Hotel in Glencoe.

“Glencoe is a breath-taking location, I feel very lucky to be able to call it home.

“I believe that at the core of any successful hotel which provides a first-class service for its guests is its exceptional staff. I am looking forward to getting to know the team and helping them to continually deliver the high standards guests expect at Kingshouse Hotel.”

Ms Wright has 13 years of experience managing large teams across various departments including food and beverage, housekeeping, and banqueting.

During her time at Seven Villa Hotel & Spa, she strategised with Exco to raise the hotel from a four-star to a five-star.

Craig Haddow, general manager at Kingshouse Hotel, said she will be a huge asset to the hotel.

He said: “Lindsay’s wealth of experience will be a huge asset for the team at Kingshouse. She recognises how vital it is to nurture staff in order to create the best experience for guests and we’re looking forward to seeing the positive impact she will undoubtedly have at the hotel.”

