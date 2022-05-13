South Uist hub to open with a community open day one month today

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
South Uist hub to open with a community open day one month today

By Louise Glen
May 13, 2022, 12:01 am
Cnoc Soilleir will host an open day one month today.
An island community hub is on track to open its doors to the public one month from today.

Cnoc Soilleir – meaning the bright hill – will throw open its doors with an open day – on June 13 in Daliburgh, South Uist.

The centre will be home to the University of the Highlands and Islands (UHI) Outer Hebrides and Gaelic-speaking creative charity Ceòlas.

The building hosts a bespoke recording studio, a library, exhibition space, and flexible communal space suitable for events with up to 60 people.

Come along and enjoy the new centre

Mairi MacInnes, chairwoman of Cnoc Soilleir encouraged people to come along to the open day.

She said: “Getting Cnoc Soilleir phase one was built during lockdown has been a tremendous achievement and this has been possible because we contracted a local construction company.

“A warm welcome awaits everyone who drops in for the open day and perhaps a
song will be sung and a reel or two will be danced!”

Sue Macfarlane, principal of UHI Outer Hebrides said, “This is more than just an
attractive new venue for the college – together with Ceòlas, we have created a
fantastic community asset where we hope to develop new, jointly delivered
programmes and activities which will attract people to study and which will meet the
needs of the area”.

It is hoped that phase two of the project will now get underway, this will see the space extended with a performance hall, a theatre for 200 people, a dance studio and green rooms.

