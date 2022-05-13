South Uist hub to open with a community open day one month today

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An island community hub is on track to open its doors to the public one month from today.

Cnoc Soilleir – meaning the bright hill – will throw open its doors with an open day – on June 13 in Daliburgh, South Uist.

The centre will be home to the University of the Highlands and Islands (UHI) Outer Hebrides and Gaelic-speaking creative charity Ceòlas.

The building hosts a bespoke recording studio, a library, exhibition space, and flexible communal space suitable for events with up to 60 people.

Come along and enjoy the new centre

Mairi MacInnes, chairwoman of Cnoc Soilleir encouraged people to come along to the open day.

She said: “Getting Cnoc Soilleir phase one was built during lockdown has been a tremendous achievement and this has been possible because we contracted a local construction company.

“A warm welcome awaits everyone who drops in for the open day and perhaps a

song will be sung and a reel or two will be danced!”

Sue Macfarlane, principal of UHI Outer Hebrides said, “This is more than just an

attractive new venue for the college – together with Ceòlas, we have created a

fantastic community asset where we hope to develop new, jointly delivered

programmes and activities which will attract people to study and which will meet the

needs of the area”.

It is hoped that phase two of the project will now get underway, this will see the space extended with a performance hall, a theatre for 200 people, a dance studio and green rooms.