Historic Golspie cottages placed on the market for £150,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Historic Golspie cottages placed on the market for £150,000

By Michelle Henderson
May 12, 2022, 6:26 pm Updated: May 12, 2022, 7:05 pm
One and two Review Park have been placed on the open market for offers over £150,000.
One and two Review Park have been placed on the open market for offers over £150,000.

A rare opportunity has arisen to snap up two historic cottages on the outskirts of Golspie.

One and two Review Park cottages, just a stone’s thrown away from Dunrobin Castle, were built around 1800.

The category B listed properties were in the Countess of Sutherland’s Review Park, where the famous 93rd Highlander Regiment of Foot was raised in 1799.

Rural estate agents Bell Ingram has now placed the properties on the market as a single lot, seeking offers of more than £150,000.

The cottages are situated just a stone’s throw away from Dunrobin Castle.

Rare find in the Highlands

Estate agent Joanne Stennett said: “One and two Review Park are the perfect projects for a property lover with a keen interest in history.

“It is rare to see properties come to the market that are so rich in local, national and international history and we are excited to be part of the next step in their journey.”

From their base in Golspie, the 93rd Highlander regiment went on to fight all over the world with the British Army, but their name was cemented into the history books during the Crimean War at the Battle of Balaclava.

As the Russians approached the site occupied by the Brits, the 93rd formed a line across the cavalry’s line of advance.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal