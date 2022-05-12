Historic Golspie cottages placed on the market for £150,000

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A rare opportunity has arisen to snap up two historic cottages on the outskirts of Golspie.

One and two Review Park cottages, just a stone’s thrown away from Dunrobin Castle, were built around 1800.

The category B listed properties were in the Countess of Sutherland’s Review Park, where the famous 93rd Highlander Regiment of Foot was raised in 1799.

Rural estate agents Bell Ingram has now placed the properties on the market as a single lot, seeking offers of more than £150,000.

Rare find in the Highlands

Estate agent Joanne Stennett said: “One and two Review Park are the perfect projects for a property lover with a keen interest in history.

“It is rare to see properties come to the market that are so rich in local, national and international history and we are excited to be part of the next step in their journey.”

From their base in Golspie, the 93rd Highlander regiment went on to fight all over the world with the British Army, but their name was cemented into the history books during the Crimean War at the Battle of Balaclava.

As the Russians approached the site occupied by the Brits, the 93rd formed a line across the cavalry’s line of advance.