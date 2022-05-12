Police appeal for 76-year-old man missing in the Highlands for three weeks By Louise Glen May 12, 2022, 7:21 pm Updated: May 12, 2022, 7:30 pm Glyn Smith has not been heard from for three weeks. Picture supplied by Police Scotland. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Officers in the Highlands are appealing for information to trace Glyn Smith who was last seen almost three weeks ago. The 76-year-old from Cambridgeshire is thought to have been on a walking tour of the north of Scotland when he was last seen in the Oykel Bridge area of Sutherland on Sunday, April 24. A police spokesman said: “Glyn hasn’t been in contact with family since and they are becoming increasingly concerned. Failed to meet with friends “He also failed to meet with a group of friends for a planned trip. “Glyn is described as white, 5ft 6ins tall and of slim build. “When he was last seen it’s believed he was wearing outdoor type clothing and carrying a rucksack. “Anyone who thinks they may have seen Glyn since Sunday, April 24 is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 2232 of May 12.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Police trace missing Aberdeen teenager Rihanna Crimmond Robertson Camper reported missing after last being seen near Loch Dochard Man charged after lorry collides with overhead pipes at Highland Park Distillery Police find missing man last seen driving through Highlands wearing ‘camouflage style’ clothing