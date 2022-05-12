Police appeal for 76-year-old man missing in the Highlands for three weeks

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Officers in the Highlands are appealing for information to trace Glyn Smith who was last seen almost three weeks ago.

The 76-year-old from Cambridgeshire is thought to have been on a walking tour of the north of Scotland when he was last seen in the Oykel Bridge area of Sutherland on Sunday, April 24.

A police spokesman said: “Glyn hasn’t been in contact with family since and they are becoming increasingly concerned.

Failed to meet with friends

“He also failed to meet with a group of friends for a planned trip.

“Glyn is described as white, 5ft 6ins tall and of slim build.

“When he was last seen it’s believed he was wearing outdoor type clothing and carrying a rucksack.

“Anyone who thinks they may have seen Glyn since Sunday, April 24 is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 2232 of May 12.”