Police in the Highlands say £18k-worth of cannabis seized in raid

Police in Inverness arrested a man and woman, both aged 30, earlier today following a drugs raid.

It is alleged the man and woman, who have not been named by police, had a large quantity of the class B drug with a street value of £18,000.

The pair are due to appear in court in Inverness tomorrow, Friday, May 13.

A police spokesman said: “Police in Inverness report that following an intelligence led drugs operation at an address in the Dalneigh area of Inverness.

“Cannabis with a street value of £18,000 has been seized.

“A man and woman, both aged 30, have been arrested and charged and are appearing at Inverness Sheriff Court on Friday, May 13.”