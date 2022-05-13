Overnight closures on A87 Kyle of Lochalsh road extended due to bad weather

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Roadworks on the A87 Bun Loyne to Shiel Bridge road will continue overnight on May 15 because of weather delays.

Due to inclement weather, resurfacing works on the road west of Loch Cluanie had to be halted.

The project was due for completion on Thursday, May 12. However, now workers require an extra overnight road closure on Sunday, May 15.

To complete the resurfacing works, the A87 will be closed from 8pm to 6am, with the same traffic management system in place as on previous nights.

This means that the road will be fully closed throughout the night, with amnesty periods at 9pm, 10pm, midnight, 2am and 4am.

This will allow vehicles to be escorted through the site safely under a 10mph convoy.

Emergency services will be able to pass through the works at all times.

Local access for residents and scheduled bus services will be maintained as far as reasonably practicable.

To stay updated on traffic in your area visit, Traffic Scotland.