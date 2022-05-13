Overnight closures on A87 Kyle of Lochalsh road extended due to bad weather

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Overnight closures on A87 Kyle of Lochalsh road extended due to bad weather

By Ross Hempseed
May 13, 2022, 11:24 am Updated: May 13, 2022, 12:55 pm
a87 roadworks

Roadworks on the A87 Bun Loyne to Shiel Bridge road will continue overnight on May 15 because of weather delays.

Due to inclement weather, resurfacing works on the road west of Loch Cluanie had to be halted.

The project was due for completion on Thursday, May 12. However, now workers require an extra overnight road closure on Sunday, May 15.

To complete the resurfacing works, the A87 will be closed from 8pm to 6am, with the same traffic management system in place as on previous nights.

This means that the road will be fully closed throughout the night, with amnesty periods at 9pm, 10pm, midnight, 2am and 4am.

This will allow vehicles to be escorted through the site safely under a 10mph convoy.

Emergency services will be able to pass through the works at all times.

Local access for residents and scheduled bus services will be maintained as far as reasonably practicable.

To stay updated on traffic in your area visit, Traffic Scotland.

