Angler dies in Orkney after getting into difficulty in water

A 56-year-old man has died after getting in to difficulty in the water while fishing in Orkney.

The angler was on Kirbister loch in Orphir.

It is understood the man was visiting the islands, and had been fishing on Kirbister with another man.

Emergency services were called to the Orkney loch at 1pm on Wednesday where they were able to bring the man to the shore.

Unfortunately they weren’t able to save him and he died at the scene.

In a statement, police said the man’s next of kin have been informed and there are no suspicious circumstances. No name has been released.