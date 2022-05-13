Car fire on A9 near Longman Roundabout in Inverness

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A car fire closed the A9 Perth road in Inverness near the Longman Roundabout.

Firefighters were scrambled to the northbound carriageway of the trunk road shortly before noon on Friday following reports of a white BMW on fire near Raigmore Hospital.

Two fire appliances from Inverness attended the scene alongside police, just south of the Longman Roundabout.

The busy route was closed in both directions for some time as firefighters tackled the blaze.

The road fully reopened around 1.20pm.

The alarm was raised around 11.53am.

Firefighters remained on scene for around an hour.

Crews used two breathing apparatus and two hose reel jets to control the fire.

Firefighters left the scene around 12.50pm as work to clear the wreckage continued.