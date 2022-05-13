Bear Scotland to carry out resurfacing work on the A9 near Avielochan

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Overnight resurfacing works will be carried out on the A9 Inverness to Perth road next week.

Temporary traffic measures will be in place on the busy trunk road near Avielochan from Monday as Bear Scotland completes a programme of resurfacing works.

Around 1000 metres of the A9 between Aviemore and Kinveachy is to be upgraded over the course of 10 nights.

The works coincide with a similar programme of works on the A96 near Huntly.

A 10mph convoy and temporary traffic lights will be imposed during the course of the works on the A9 , followed by a 30mph speed limit outwith working hours.

The project is expected to be complete by 6am on Monday, May 30, subject to weather conditions.

A £345,000 upgrade will be made to Bin Hill crawler lane on the Inverness to Aberdeen route.

Eddie Ross, Bear Scotland’s north west representative said the works on the Inverness to Perth trunk road will help to address defects along the popular route.

He said: “The planned lane closures are essential to completing the works safely; however, we’ve taken steps to limit the overall impact of the project as best we can by undertaking the works at night.

“Our teams will do all they can to complete the works as quickly and safely as they can, and we thank the local community and road users for their patience in advance.”

Programme of works

The works are scheduled to take place over the course of 10 nights between 8pm and 6am.

No work will take place on Friday and Saturday evenings.

To ensure the safety of road workers as well as motorists, a 10mph convoy system and temporary traffic lights will be in place during working hours.

Traffic management will be removed during daytime periods; however, a 30mph speed limit will be in place as traffic will be running over a temporary surface.

Access through the works site for emergency services will be maintained at all times.

Mr Ross is encouraging motorists to “plan ahead before setting out” to help mitigate disruption to their journey.