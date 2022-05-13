Bear Scotland to carry out resurfacing work on the A9 near Avielochan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Bear Scotland to carry out resurfacing work on the A9 near Avielochan

By Michelle Henderson
May 13, 2022, 3:17 pm
The stretch on the A96 will be closed two weekends in a row,

Overnight resurfacing works will be carried out on the A9 Inverness to Perth road next week.

Temporary traffic measures will be in place on the busy trunk road near Avielochan from Monday as Bear Scotland completes a programme of resurfacing works.

Around 1000 metres of the A9 between Aviemore and Kinveachy is to be upgraded over the course of 10 nights.

The works coincide with a similar programme of works on the A96 near Huntly.

A 10mph convoy and temporary traffic lights will be imposed during the course of the works on the A9 , followed by  a 30mph speed limit outwith working hours.

The project is expected to be complete by 6am on Monday, May 30, subject to weather conditions.

A £345,000 upgrade will be made to Bin Hill crawler lane on the Inverness to Aberdeen route.

Eddie Ross, Bear Scotland’s north west representative said the works on the Inverness to Perth trunk road will help to address defects along the popular route.

He said: “The planned lane closures are essential to completing the works safely; however, we’ve taken steps to limit the overall impact of the project as best we can by undertaking the works at night.

Bear Scotland are to begin a programme of resurfacing works on the A9 near Avielochan from Monday.

“Our teams will do all they can to complete the works as quickly and safely as they can, and we thank the local community and road users for their patience in advance.”

Programme of works

The works are scheduled to take place over the course of 10 nights between 8pm and 6am.

No work will take place on Friday and Saturday evenings.

To ensure the safety of road workers as well as motorists, a 10mph convoy system and temporary traffic lights will be in place during working hours.

Traffic management will be removed during daytime periods; however, a 30mph speed limit will be in place as traffic will be running over a temporary surface.

Access through the works site for emergency services will be maintained at all times.

Mr Ross is encouraging motorists to “plan ahead before setting out” to help mitigate disruption to their journey.

