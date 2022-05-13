Revamped paths on Skye’s Quiraing peninsula unveiled to the public

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An environmental charity have improved access to a Skye landmark through the unveiling of a new path network.

Outdoor Access Trust for Scotland (OATS) created a new pathway system on the Isle of Skye’s Quiraing peninsula to help future proof the popular destination.

Around 984ft of pathway has been restored by the charity to help improve access to the remote beauty spot.

The £9000 project was prompted after increased footfall had caused significant damage to the site’s existing pathways.

The works form part of the Skye Iconic Sites Project (SISP), lead by OATS and the Skye Iconic Site Partnership.

Cabinet Secretary for Finance and the Economy Kate Forbes was on hand to officially unveil the restored attraction on Friday ahead of the tourist season.

She said: “It is great to see the Quiraing footpath restored, enabling visitors to the area to move around with ease.

“The new footpath means it is far more accessible for both locals and tourists to explore the beautiful sites across the Isle of Skye whilst protecting our natural environment.”

Safeguarding Quiraing

The former footpaths at the popular tourism attraction had fallen into a state of disrepair due to increased footfall in recent years.

Masterminds behind the project hope the works will help future proof the area and protect the site for years to come.

The works are one of a number of projects underway by the Outdoor Access Trust.

Two bridges are currently being installed at the Fairy Pools to improve access to the popular tourist attraction.

Dougie Baird, OATS chief executive, said: “We are delighted to welcome Kate Forbes to officially open the restored Quiraing footpath.

“This upgrade will make a huge difference as we welcome visitors to enjoy everything this stunning area has to offer with improved accessibility while also protecting the local habitat.

“We are pleased to have reached this key milestone in the project, helping to protect these stunning sites for years to come.”

SISP is part of an almost £9 million Scottish programme of projects to invest in the Highlands and Islands to provide more and better-quality opportunities for visitors to enjoy natural and cultural heritage assets.

Eileen Stuart, deputy director Nature & Climate Change, NatureScot, said: “It’s wonderful to see this renowned path is now restored and open.

“We continue to support the Skye Iconic Sites Project in the work to improve the quality of the visitor experience at the popular locations of the Quiraing, the Fairy Pools and the Storr.

“Through our Natural and Cultural Heritage Fund, we encourage sustainable visitor management and employment opportunities in remote and rural areas.”