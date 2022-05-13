Revamped paths on Skye’s Quiraing peninsula unveiled to the public

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Revamped paths on Skye’s Quiraing peninsula unveiled to the public

By Michelle Henderson
May 13, 2022, 8:43 pm Updated: May 13, 2022, 9:00 pm
The new and improved path network was officially opened by
The new and improved path network was officially opened by

An environmental charity have improved access to a Skye landmark through the unveiling of a new path network.

Outdoor Access Trust for Scotland (OATS) created a new pathway system on the Isle of Skye’s Quiraing peninsula to help future proof the popular destination.

Around 984ft of pathway has been restored by the charity to help improve access to the remote beauty spot.

The £9000 project was prompted after increased footfall had caused significant damage to the site’s existing pathways.

The works form part of the Skye Iconic Sites Project (SISP), lead by OATS and the Skye Iconic Site Partnership.

Cabinet Secretary for Finance and the Economy Kate Forbes was on hand to officially unveil the restored attraction on Friday ahead of the tourist season.

Cabinet Secretary for Finance and the Economy Kate Forbes cut the ribbon to officially open the path network.

She said: “It is great to see the Quiraing footpath restored, enabling visitors to the area to move around with ease.

“The new footpath means it is far more accessible for both locals and tourists to explore the beautiful sites across the Isle of Skye whilst protecting our natural environment.”

Safeguarding Quiraing

The former footpaths at the popular tourism attraction had fallen into a state of disrepair due to increased footfall in recent years.

Masterminds behind the project hope the works will help future proof the area and protect the site for years to come.

The works are one of a number of projects underway by the Outdoor Access Trust.

Two bridges are currently being installed at the Fairy Pools to improve access to the popular tourist attraction.

Dougie Baird, OATS chief executive, said: “We are delighted to welcome Kate Forbes to officially open the restored Quiraing footpath.

“This upgrade will make a huge difference as we welcome visitors to enjoy everything this stunning area has to offer with improved accessibility while also protecting the local habitat.

“We are pleased to have reached this key milestone in the project, helping to protect these stunning sites for years to come.”

Murray Swapp, project manager for OATS, with Cabinet Secretary for Finance and the Economy Kate Forbes.

SISP is part of an almost £9 million Scottish programme of projects to invest in the Highlands and Islands to provide more and better-quality opportunities for visitors to enjoy natural and cultural heritage assets.

Eileen Stuart, deputy director Nature & Climate Change, NatureScot, said: “It’s wonderful to see this renowned path is now restored and open.

“We continue to support the Skye Iconic Sites Project in the work to improve the quality of the visitor experience at the popular locations of the Quiraing, the Fairy Pools and the Storr.

“Through our Natural and Cultural Heritage Fund, we encourage sustainable visitor management and employment opportunities in remote and rural areas.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal