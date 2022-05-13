Western Isles Hospital ward reopens following Covid outbreak

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Western Isles Hospital ward has reopened for new admissions nearly two weeks after it was closed due to Covid.

Patients and visitors will once again be allowed in Ward One from Friday, May 13.

NHS Western Isles made the decision to temporarily close the premises on May 2 after a cluster of positive Covid cases was linked to the ward.

However, officials have now confirmed services at the hospital will resume as usual.

Restrictions on visiting dropped

Patients are permitted to one visit per day from one designated visitor or two visitors in the same visiting slot from the same household.

The designated visitors identified by each inpatient will remain in place for the duration of the inpatient stay, and can only be changed in exceptional circumstances.

Health bosses are reminding visitors to take all necessary precautions to help prevent the spread of Covid-19.

An NHS Western Isles spokeswoman said: “Visitors are reminded that they must ensure that they book all visits in advance, and all visitors are reminded to please ensure that they take a lateral flow device test before visiting hospital.

“Please do not visit under any circumstances if you develop symptoms.”