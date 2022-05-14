Broken down yacht towed to Oban harbour By Michelle Henderson May 14, 2022, 10:47 am Updated: May 14, 2022, 4:11 pm Oban lifeboat were called to assist the vessel after the alarm was raised around 9.45am. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A yacht had to be towed back to safe harbour after it broke down off the coast of Oban. Two people were left stranded near Seil Island, south of Oban, when their vessel suffered engine failure shortly after 9.40am on Saturday. Launched from Oban, Strathclyde about half an hour ago – https://t.co/j48mQnQuwP — RNLI: Out On A Shout (@outonashout) May 14, 2022 The alarm was raised around 9.45am with Oban lifeboat called to assist. Neither of two people on board the vessel were injured. Another vessel the C Odyssey assisted the lifeless boat, with Oban lifeboat arriving at the scene and started to tow it back to shore around 10.30am. The six-person lifeboat team managed to navigate their way back to Oban Harbour where they arrived around 12.20pm. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Oban lifeboat called to assist in medical evacuation at Glensanda Quarry Mallaig lifeboat rescues stranded fishing vessel Kyle RNLI called to a catamaran aground on rocks near Plockton Lighthouse Seven crew members rescued near Outer Hebrides after fishing vessel sinks