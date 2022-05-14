180 Orkney schoolchildren to welcome cruise ship as part of Jubilee celebrations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
180 Orkney schoolchildren to welcome cruise ship as part of Jubilee celebrations

By Ross Hempseed
May 14, 2022, 11:43 am Updated: May 14, 2022, 4:09 pm
Ship2Shore along with 180 Orkney schoolchildren will welcome the Ambience at the end of the month.
Ship2Shore along with 180 Orkney schoolchildren will welcome the Ambience at the end of the month. Picture supplied by Orkney Council.

Over 180 Orkney schoolchildren will partake in the Ship2Shore event, welcoming the Ambience cruise ship and its passengers as part of the Jubilee celebrations.

Passengers arriving on the Ambassador Cruise Line’s first lady of the sea, Ambience, will receive a royal welcome when it arrives in Orkney on May 30.

The event is part of patriotic celebrations across the UK celebrating Her Majesty the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Ship2Shore Orkney is a meet and greet service for cruise liners visiting the islands, and this year marks 70 years on the throne for the Queen.

Included in the event is the Queen’s representative on Orkney, Lord-Lieutenant Elaine Grieve, and 180 schoolchildren from Glaitness School, Kirkwall.

The children will march down to Kirkwall Pier on the morning of May 30, to await the arrival of the Ambience.

Ingrid Rendall, Head Teacher at Glaitness School, said: “We are planning to walk from Glaitness to Broad Street and follow the main street right to the harbour.

“I’m hoping it will create something truly memorable for the children and any parents or community members who happen to be there or come along and join us.”

They will assist in helping raise 70 Union Jack flags that will line the pier, signalling to the passengers that they have arrived in the UK.

‘A visual spectacle along our beautiful harbour.’

Children will be kitted out in Union Jack bowler hats and noisy tooters to welcome passengers from the cruise ship, while they come ashore for a day trip to Orkney.

Elaine Grieve said: “I am delighted to play a part in the Ship2Shore Orkney celebrations of HM the Queen’s Jubilee celebrations.

“What a visual spectacle along our beautiful harbour area for visitors and locals alike. February 6 this year marked a truly historic moment as Her Majesty The Queen became the first British monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee.

“She has given unwavering dedication to our nation and beyond for the past seven decades – a quite remarkable achievement.

“I am so pleased that this summer we are able to come together as a country to celebrate her historic reign.”

The flags will remain in place until June 5, the culmination day of the country’s Jubilee celebrations.

