180 Orkney schoolchildren to welcome cruise ship as part of Jubilee celebrations

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Over 180 Orkney schoolchildren will partake in the Ship2Shore event, welcoming the Ambience cruise ship and its passengers as part of the Jubilee celebrations.

Passengers arriving on the Ambassador Cruise Line’s first lady of the sea, Ambience, will receive a royal welcome when it arrives in Orkney on May 30.

The event is part of patriotic celebrations across the UK celebrating Her Majesty the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Ship2Shore Orkney is a meet and greet service for cruise liners visiting the islands, and this year marks 70 years on the throne for the Queen.

Included in the event is the Queen’s representative on Orkney, Lord-Lieutenant Elaine Grieve, and 180 schoolchildren from Glaitness School, Kirkwall.

The children will march down to Kirkwall Pier on the morning of May 30, to await the arrival of the Ambience.

Ingrid Rendall, Head Teacher at Glaitness School, said: “We are planning to walk from Glaitness to Broad Street and follow the main street right to the harbour.

“I’m hoping it will create something truly memorable for the children and any parents or community members who happen to be there or come along and join us.”

They will assist in helping raise 70 Union Jack flags that will line the pier, signalling to the passengers that they have arrived in the UK.

‘A visual spectacle along our beautiful harbour.’

Children will be kitted out in Union Jack bowler hats and noisy tooters to welcome passengers from the cruise ship, while they come ashore for a day trip to Orkney.

Elaine Grieve said: “I am delighted to play a part in the Ship2Shore Orkney celebrations of HM the Queen’s Jubilee celebrations.

“What a visual spectacle along our beautiful harbour area for visitors and locals alike. February 6 this year marked a truly historic moment as Her Majesty The Queen became the first British monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee.

“She has given unwavering dedication to our nation and beyond for the past seven decades – a quite remarkable achievement.

“I am so pleased that this summer we are able to come together as a country to celebrate her historic reign.”

The flags will remain in place until June 5, the culmination day of the country’s Jubilee celebrations.