Four-star Invergarry Hotel in the market for new owners

By Michelle Henderson
May 14, 2022, 2:11 pm Updated: May 14, 2022, 3:49 pm
Invergarry Hotel is currently on the market for £1.1m.
A four-star Highland hotel is seeking new ownership as it remains on the open market.

Invergarry Hotel and brassiere has a guide price of more than £1.1million.

Owners Nigel and Susan Robson have owned the award winning hotel, situated on the A87 Invergarry to Skye road, since 2006.

However, the pair are preparing to move onto new endeavors.

The 14-bed hotel, which lies at the heart of the Scottish Highlands between Fort William, Inverness and Skye, features a quality bistro, a bar and two additional lounge areas.

The property also boasts valuable planning consent for a 12-bedroom annex in the grounds.

Invergarry Hotel has been up for sale for some time, with an asking price of £1,195,000.

Invergarry Hotel
The four-star hotel features 14-bedrooms, a quality bistro and bar and two lounge areas.

Robert Smithson, associate director in Colliers’ hotels agency team said: “The hotel is a fully developed and established business commanding a good tariff, has a high level of occupancy, particularly in the summer months and now generates substantial profit levels.

“There is valuable planning consent for an additional 12-bedroom annex in the grounds, and available subject to separate negotiation, an opportunity to buy further residential properties and a further development plot.

“This is a fantastic opportunity, giving investors a chance to purchase a highly successful business with significant prospects to grow the business and trade.”

The current private owners have invested a great deal of time and money improving the hotel and its reputation over the last 16 years.

The establishment has achieved a four-star accreditation and has won awards such as, Recognition of Excellence Award 2020 in Hotels Combined, Scotland’s Leading Historic Hotel 2019 in Lux Global Luxury Hotel Awards and Mountain View Hotel of the Year UK 2019 in Travel & Hospitality Awards.

The property is one of a number of hotels being sold across the region.

Mackays Hotel in Wick is up for sale for the first time in 67 years, after owners Murray and Ellie Lamont gear up to pass on the reins.

Earlier this year, one of the oldest hotels in Scotland, the Grant Arms Hotel in Grantown, was sold.

It’s believed to have been sold in excess of £1.8m.

