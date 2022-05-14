Multi-agency rescue operation launched as man falls ill on a Skye mountain

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Mountain rescue teams are currently scaling a mountain on Skye to assist a walker who has fallen ill.

Rescue teams were called to Bla Bheinn mountain, also known as Blaven, after the alarm was raised at 12.20pm on Saturday.

A large scale multi-agency rescue operation is currently under way, with the Stornoway coastguard helicopter drafted in to assist.

On lookers have seen the coastguard helicopter hovering in the area.

However, police have confirmed that the helicopter has been unable to land.

Mountain rescue teams from across the area have begun scaling the peak to reach the male casualty.

Police have also been called to the area to assist with their efforts.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Around 12.20pm on Saturday, 14 May, police were made aware of a man taken unwell on Bla Bheinn, Carbost. The local Mountain Rescue Team will be attending to assist.”

