Multi-agency rescue operation launched as man falls ill on a Skye mountain

By Michelle Henderson
May 14, 2022, 2:45 pm Updated: May 14, 2022, 3:54 pm
The Stornoway coastguard helicopter has been seen flying in the Blaven area as efforts to rescue an unwell walker continue.

Mountain rescue teams are currently scaling a mountain on Skye to assist a walker who has fallen ill.

Rescue teams were called to Bla Bheinn mountain, also known as Blaven, after the alarm was raised at 12.20pm on Saturday.

A large scale multi-agency rescue operation is currently under way, with the Stornoway coastguard helicopter drafted in to assist.

Mountain Rescue teams are in attendance alongside the coastguard rescue helicopter and police. Picture by Sandy McCook.

On lookers have seen the coastguard helicopter hovering in the area.

However, police have confirmed that the helicopter has been unable to land.

Mountain rescue teams from across the area have begun scaling the peak to reach the male casualty.

Police have also been called to the area to assist with their efforts.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Around 12.20pm on Saturday, 14 May, police were made aware of a man taken unwell on Bla Bheinn, Carbost.  The local Mountain Rescue Team will be attending to assist.”

