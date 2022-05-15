‘It has been put to bed and won’t be repeated’: Scots NC500 cyclist misses out on second world record

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Scottish cyclist has narrowly missed out on her second world record – but still set a new record for her sport.

Christina Mackenzie was aiming to cycle the North Coast 500 in under 35 hours to secure her second Guinness World Record.

However, narrowly missed the target after taking 36 hours, 39 minutes and seven seconds.

But Ms Mackenzie, who is originally from Stornoway, is still triumphant as her effort has set a new Road Records Association (RRA) best.

She has also raised more than £2,800 for bereavement support charity Cruse Scotland, to thank them for their support as she dealt with the loss of family members.

Moments after crossing the finish line, the she said she would not try for the title again.

‘It’s a reality now’

She said: “I’m delighted to have completed it after months of training, dedication and commitment.

“It’s a reality now. It has been put to bed and won’t be repeated but I am so happy that I have been able to raise more than £2,500 for Cruse Scotland as they helped me with my grief during my last challenge.”

Her attempt came just 12 months after she set a new Guinness World Record for being the fastest woman to cycle the length of Britain.

She completed the Land’s End to John O’Groats route – of 839 miles – in an incredible 51 hours, five minutes and 27 seconds.

Provisional new RRA record

North Coast 500 Circuit

Women's solo record

36 hours 39 mins 07 sec

Christina Mackenzie

Stirling BCj pic.twitter.com/AwEHMifeu8 — Road Records Association (@RRA_GB) May 14, 2022

Ms Mackenzie, who now lives in Stirlingshire, set off from Inverness Castle at 5am on Friday.

Fans followed her progress live online thanks to a tracking dot and many supporters took to the route to cheer her on and keep her motivated.

Cycling legends Mark Beaumont and Markus Stitz sent a video message of support, and a heads up on a trickier part of the route too.

Nicola Reed, an area manager at Cruse Scotland said “Following Christina on this challenge has had me on the edge of my seat.

“She is a remarkable human and this adventure demonstrates that in so many ways.

“One in five people need additional support to cope with their grief following the death of a loved one and thanks to Christina’s efforts, she is helping to raise awareness of Cruse Scotland’s free listening and counselling services available to them.”