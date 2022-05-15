‘It has been put to bed and won’t be repeated’: Scots NC500 cyclist misses out on second world record

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘It has been put to bed and won’t be repeated’: Scots NC500 cyclist misses out on second world record

By Michelle Henderson
May 15, 2022, 10:53 am Updated: May 15, 2022, 12:05 pm
Scots cyclist Christina Mackenzie has achieved a new RRA record after completing the NC500 in under 37 hours.
Scots cyclist Christina Mackenzie has achieved a new RRA record after completing the NC500 in under 37 hours.

A Scottish cyclist has narrowly missed out on her second world record – but still set a new record for her sport.

Christina Mackenzie was aiming to cycle the North Coast 500 in under 35 hours to secure her second Guinness World Record.

However, narrowly missed the target after taking 36 hours, 39 minutes and seven seconds.

But Ms Mackenzie, who is originally from Stornoway, is still triumphant as her effort has set a new Road Records Association (RRA) best.

She has also raised more than £2,800 for bereavement support charity Cruse Scotland, to thank them for their support as she dealt with the loss of family members.

Moments after crossing the finish line, the she said she would not try for the title again.

Her efforts have raised more than £2800 for Cruse Scotland.

‘It’s a reality now’

She said: “I’m delighted to have completed it after months of training, dedication and commitment.

“It’s a reality now. It has been put to bed and won’t be repeated but I am so happy that I have been able to raise more than £2,500 for Cruse Scotland as they helped me with my grief during my last challenge.”

Her attempt came just 12 months after she set a new Guinness World Record for being the fastest woman to cycle the length of Britain.

She completed the Land’s End to John O’Groats route – of 839 miles – in an incredible 51 hours, five minutes and 27 seconds.

Ms Mackenzie, who now lives in Stirlingshire, set off from Inverness Castle at 5am on Friday.

Fans followed her progress live online thanks to a tracking dot and many supporters took to the route to cheer her on and keep her motivated.

Cycling legends Mark Beaumont and Markus Stitz sent a video message of support, and a heads up on a trickier part of the route too.

Nicola Reed, an area manager at Cruse Scotland said “Following Christina on this challenge has had me on the edge of my seat.

“She is a remarkable human and this adventure demonstrates that in so many ways.

“One in five people need additional support to cope with their grief following the death of a loved one and thanks to Christina’s efforts, she is helping to raise awareness of Cruse Scotland’s free listening and counselling services available to them.”

