Sailing vessel towed to Oban harbour after breaking down By Lottie Hood May 16, 2022, 8:01 am Updated: May 16, 2022, 8:58 am Oban lifeboat were called to assist the vessel after the alarm was raised at around 2am on Monday morning. A yacht had to be towed to Oban harbour this morning after it broke down near Easdale. Two people were left stranded when their vessel suffered gearbox failure west of Easdale early on Monday. Stornoway Coastguard received the call at about 2am and Oban lifeboat went to assist. Launched from Oban, Strathclyde about twenty five minutes ago – https://t.co/j48mQnQuwP — RNLI: Out On A Shout (@outonashout) May 16, 2022 The vessel was towed to Oban harbour where they arrived around 5.15am. This is not the first time a sailing vessel has been rescued near Oban recently. Another yacht also had to be towed by Oban lifeboat on Saturday after suffering engine failure.