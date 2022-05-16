5,000-year-old Orkney cairn Maeshowe reopens after two years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

5,000-year-old Orkney cairn Maeshowe reopens after two years

By Michelle Henderson
May 16, 2022, 12:53 pm Updated: May 16, 2022, 1:50 pm
Maeshowe, one of Orkney's most renowned, prehistoric sites has reopened to the public for the first time since the pandemic.
Maeshowe, one of Orkney's most renowned, prehistoric sites has reopened to the public for the first time since the pandemic.

A prehistoric landmark in Orkney has reopened to the public for the first time since the pandemic.

Maeshowe, one of Orkney’s most renowned, prehistoric sites was closed by custodians Historic Environment Scotland in light of Covid restrictions.

Access to the 5,000-year-old chambered cairn has been restricted for the last two years.

The attraction was one of dozens of properties forced to close in 2020 due to the nationwide lockdown.

HES has been adopting a phased approach to reopening attractions across the country over the last 12 months as it tries to recoup its losses.

Around 70% of the charity’s sites were reopened in 2021.

Stephen Duncan, Director of Marketing and Engagement at HES said:  ”We are delighted to have even more of our sites such as Maeshowe reopening up and down the country and across our Islands for the summer season, allowing us to again provide visitors with the opportunity to enjoy much loved heritage attractions.

Maeshowe was constructed around 5,000 years ago and is a central part of the Heart of Neolithic Orkney World Heritage Site.

“With over 5,000 years of history in our care, we have adopted a phased approach to reopening a lot of our sites, presenting as diverse a mix of attractions as possible.
Maeshowe, a chambered tomb is the finest Neolithic building to survive in north-west Europe.

Maeshowe was constructed around 5,000 years ago and is a central part of the Heart of Neolithic Orkney World Heritage Site. 

Externally the site resembles a large grassy mound with visitors entering by stooping to walk along a long passageway before reaching the impressive central stone-built chamber.

Mr Duncan said he is thrilled to be able to welcome visitors back to the historic site.

He added: “We are looking forward to welcoming visitors back to enjoy more and more of Scotland’s world class historic environment after what has been an extremely challenging time for everyone involved in the tourism and heritage sectors.”

Visitors can now book tickets as part of HES’s new seasonal activity for 2022 on the HES website.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal