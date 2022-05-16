5,000-year-old Orkney cairn Maeshowe reopens after two years

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A prehistoric landmark in Orkney has reopened to the public for the first time since the pandemic.

Maeshowe, one of Orkney’s most renowned, prehistoric sites was closed by custodians Historic Environment Scotland in light of Covid restrictions.

Access to the 5,000-year-old chambered cairn has been restricted for the last two years.

The attraction was one of dozens of properties forced to close in 2020 due to the nationwide lockdown.

HES has been adopting a phased approach to reopening attractions across the country over the last 12 months as it tries to recoup its losses.

Around 70% of the charity’s sites were reopened in 2021.

Stephen Duncan, Director of Marketing and Engagement at HES said: ”We are delighted to have even more of our sites such as Maeshowe reopening up and down the country and across our Islands for the summer season, allowing us to again provide visitors with the opportunity to enjoy much loved heritage attractions.

“With over 5,000 years of history in our care, we have adopted a phased approach to reopening a lot of our sites, presenting as diverse a mix of attractions as possible.

Maeshowe, a chambered tomb is the finest Neolithic building to survive in north-west Europe.

Maeshowe was constructed around 5,000 years ago and is a central part of the Heart of Neolithic Orkney World Heritage Site.

Externally the site resembles a large grassy mound with visitors entering by stooping to walk along a long passageway before reaching the impressive central stone-built chamber.

Mr Duncan said he is thrilled to be able to welcome visitors back to the historic site.

He added: “We are looking forward to welcoming visitors back to enjoy more and more of Scotland’s world class historic environment after what has been an extremely challenging time for everyone involved in the tourism and heritage sectors.”

Visitors can now book tickets as part of HES’s new seasonal activity for 2022 on the HES website.