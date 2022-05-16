Union bosses back Lerwick Harbour workers as pay negotiations breakdown

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Union bosses back Lerwick Harbour workers as pay negotiations breakdown

By Michelle Henderson
May 16, 2022, 4:29 pm Updated: May 16, 2022, 4:30 pm
Key workers at Lerwick Harbour will recommence strikes from May 25 as their dispute over the existing pay, terms and conditions continues.
Lerwick Harbour workers are to recommence strike action as pay negotiations break down.

About a dozen key workers at Lerwick Port Authority will impose a ban on overtime from midnight on May 25 following a dispute over pay, terms and conditions.

Workers are challenging a number of changes to basic pay, overtime, standby and call-out payments as well as pension contributions.

The changes will further cut the incomes for workers, who already derive 40p in every £1 of their pay from overtime payments.

Bosses from Unite the Union say strike action will have a “severe impact” on operations at Shetland’s main port.

However, they stressed the “blame lies exclusively with the Port Authority.”

They are calling for port workers in Shetland to be paid the same rate as that of other UK ports.

Lerwick Port Authority says it is committed to continuing talks while saying it will work to minimise any disruption at the harbour.

‘Unite is challenging this all the way’

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said the union fully backs the staff’s choice to reimpose industrial action.

She said: “Unite’s members at Lerwick Port Authority are simply demanding that they are paid the rate for the job.

“This is a multi-million pound business so it has no business paying Lerwick workers less than port workers get around the UK.

“Unite is challenging this all the way and our members have the full backing of their union in the fight to secure better jobs, pay and conditions.”

The strikes have been reconfigured by workers after negotiations over pay terms and conditions failed.

John Clark, Unite industrial officer said industrial action will have a “severe impact” on operations at Shetland’s main port but stressed the blame lies solely in the hands of the Port Authority.

In February, harbour workers unanimously voted in favour of industrial action as the dispute over income rages on.

Unite the Union want pay and conditions to be brought into line with industry standards set by the National Agreement for the Engineering Construction Industry and Scottish Joint Industry Board.

Turnover at Lerwick Port Authority stood at £9.5million in 2020.

Lerwick received the 2021 Port of the Year Award and recently benefited from a £30million upgrade scheme.

John Clark, Unite industrial officer, said disruption to operations lies solely in the hands of Port Authority bosses.

He said: “The overtime ban will have a severe impact on the port’s operations because they rely on our members working extra hours to ensure no disruptions or delays.”

Responding to Unite’s call for an overtime ban, Lerwick Port Authority chief executive, Captain Calum Grains, said: “It is very disappointing that, at this stage in the talks, Unite has called for a ban on voluntary overtime from 25 May, particularly since we continue to pursue constructive discussions with staff. We are working with them to find a solution.

“If action is taken, we will do our utmost to minimise disruption to port operations and our many users, including the community.”

