Tom and Luke Stoltman tease fans by saying they’ve chosen Rangers over World’s Strongest Man

The World’s Strongest Man Tom Stoltman, and his brother Luke, Europe’s Strongest Man, teased their fans by saying they are bowing out of this year’s competition to see Rangers play in Seville.

But the brothers, known as the World’s Strongest Brothers, were only joking and they will actually attend the event in Sacramento.

Tom said he was changing his schedule to make both possible.

Rangers versus World’s Strongest Man

Earlier today, Luke, 37, joked on social media the brothers had decided not to go the World’s Strongest Man (WSM) competition starting on Tuesday, May 24.

Instead, he said the brothers – of which Tom is a huge Rangers fan – would be going to see their team play in Seville against German team Eintracht in the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Stadium.

The match, the final of the Europa League, is set for May 18.

Luke, who is being touted for a podium finish at the event after winning Europe’s Strongest Man, joked: “Prep for the biggest show on earth has been brutal.

“We are now ready to go to the Europa Cup final!

“Seville we will see you soon! Sorry WSM. We will see you next year.”

He told The Press and Journal that he in fact teased his 150,000 followers to show them they should not believe everything they read.

Last session done

Now it's time for Seville 🔴⚪️🔵 — Tom Stoltman (@stoltman_tom) May 16, 2022

Tom, 27, who will be defending his title at the competition, added: “Last session done. Now it is time for Seville.”

But Tom told The Press and Journal he was also just teasing, he said: “I am planning to do both.”

Did the Rangers prank work?

But readers of the social media post were not so sure.

One woman, Vicky O’Donnell, said: “I genuinely hope you’re joking, as you two boys are the whole reason I’ve just spent five grand on a holiday to the States in my busiest work time.”

Another Dave Sey said: “Everyone deserves a holiday fellas. Win the trophy.

WSM Brian Shaw can look after the title for another year for you, while your gone.”

Robert Bowden wrote: “I hope Rangers win purely because I can’t be bothered with every group chat being dominated with arguments over whether it’s better to win a smaller league or progress in a bigger league. Best of luck at world’s.”