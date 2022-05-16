Tom and Luke Stoltman tease fans by saying they’ve chosen Rangers over World’s Strongest Man

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Tom and Luke Stoltman tease fans by saying they’ve chosen Rangers over World’s Strongest Man

By Louise Glen
May 16, 2022, 5:53 pm Updated: May 16, 2022, 5:55 pm
Brothers Tom and Luke Stoltman run their own gym, Stoltman Strength and Conditioning.
The World’s Strongest Man Tom Stoltman, and his brother Luke, Europe’s Strongest Man, teased their fans by saying they are bowing out of this year’s competition to see Rangers play in Seville.

But the brothers, known as the World’s Strongest Brothers, were only joking and they will actually attend the event in Sacramento.

Tom said he was changing his schedule to make both possible.

Rangers versus World’s Strongest Man

Earlier today, Luke, 37, joked on social media the brothers had decided not to go the World’s Strongest Man (WSM) competition starting on Tuesday, May 24.

Instead, he said the brothers  – of which Tom is a huge Rangers fan – would be going to see their team play in Seville against German team Eintracht in the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Stadium.

The match, the final of the Europa League, is set for May 18.

Luke, who is being touted for a podium finish at the event after winning Europe’s Strongest Man, joked: “Prep for the biggest show on earth has been brutal.

Tom Stoltman, from Invergordon, won the World’s Strongest Man title – becoming the first Scot to do so.

“We are now ready to go to the Europa Cup final!

“Seville we will see you soon! Sorry WSM. We will see you next year.”

He told The Press and Journal that he in fact teased his 150,000 followers to show them they should not believe everything they read.

Tom, 27, who will be defending his title at the competition, added: “Last session done. Now it is time for Seville.”

But Tom told The Press and Journal he was also just teasing, he said: “I am planning to do both.”

Did the Rangers prank work?

But readers of the social media post were not so sure.

One woman, Vicky O’Donnell, said: “I genuinely hope you’re joking, as you two boys are the whole reason I’ve just spent five grand on a holiday to the States in my busiest work time.”

Another Dave Sey said: “Everyone deserves a holiday fellas. Win the trophy.
WSM Brian Shaw can look after the title for another year for you, while your gone.”

Robert Bowden wrote: “I hope Rangers win purely because I can’t be bothered with every group chat being dominated with arguments over whether it’s better to win a smaller league or progress in a bigger league. Best of luck at world’s.”

