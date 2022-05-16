Inaugural Loch Ness Challenge to take place this weekend

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Hundreds of people are preparing to push their abilities to the limit to take on the grueling Loch Ness Challenge.

The inaugural event will put adventurers through their paces this weekend as participants take on three marathons over the course of three days.

The challenge covers three marathons over the course of three days, totalling 80 miles and an ascent of more than 10,000ft along the Great Glen Way and South Loch Ness Trail around Loch Ness.

This weekend will be third time lucky for the organisers after they were forced to cancel it twice before due to Covid.

Scotland’s newest long-distance trail, which will take place from Friday until Sunday, has so far attracted worldwide attention, with around 450 people from Scotland, the UK, America and New Zealand set to take part.

Salomon sponsored athlete Donnie Campbell and recent Etape Loch Ness podium finishers Andrew MacRae, Lynne Cordiner and Natalie Munro are also among the line-up.

Michael Golding, chief executive of Visit Inverness Loch Ness, said: “After two years of postponements due to the pandemic, we’re so excited to finally host the inaugural Loch Ness Challenge. And I’m sure it will be worth the wait, with many people experiencing the spectacular Loch Ness 360° trail for the first time.”

The Loch Ness Challenge, created by Visit Inverness Loch Ness (VILN) and sponsored by SSE Renewables, follows the Loch Ness 360° trail and consists of the Loch Ness Marathon Challenge, Loch Ness Ultra Marathon Challenge and Loch Ness Bike Challenge.

Participants can opt to take part in one or two of the marathons over the course of the weekend.

The Ultra Marathon Challenge covers the three marathons but with a time limit of 24 hours, starting on Saturday. The bike challenge covers the distance the following day.

Mr Golding added: “Thank you to everyone who is supporting the event, including our amazing team of volunteers, some of whom will even be supporting overnight when our Ultramarathon runners will be out on the trail.

“We hope the Loch Ness Challenge will provide an economic boost for the area and the communities around Loch Ness.

“I’d encourage anyone in the area to get involved and cheer on our participants.”