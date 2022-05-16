Oban RNLI volunteers respond to nine shouts in 11 days

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Oban RNLI volunteers respond to nine shouts in 11 days

By Louise Glen
May 16, 2022, 8:12 pm Updated: May 17, 2022, 9:05 am
Post Thumbnail

It has been a busy few days for the volunteers of Oban RNLI Lifeboat Station with nine shouts over 11 days, including three separate call outs in one day.

The crew’s 11th shout happened on Monday, after a false alarm of two missing canoeists in Loch Etive.

The search, that called upon the lifeboat as well as the Coastguard helicopter, was called off when it was realised the two people were not missing at all.

Three shouts in one day

On Thursday May 12, Oban’s crew responded to three separate calls, with the first at 11.21am, following a request to launch following reports of a 35ft yacht suffering from steering failure which was being blown ashore at the north end of Lismore.

Oban RNLI.

The crew decided to tow the casualty vessel off the shore until it was in safe water and then headed to Creran Marine where the yacht could be lifted out of the water for checks and repairs.

As the crew were heading back to the station, they were alerted to another yacht in need of assistance in Loch Linnie.

The yacht was sailing towards Oban with engine failure and required assistance upon entering Oban.

At 3.20pm, as the casualty yacht approached the north entrance to Oban Bay, the Oban RNLI lifeboat was launched to assist the vessel.

Then, at 8.56pm, the crew pagers were sounded for the third time to assist with a casualty suffering from a medical emergency onboard a yacht in Loch Spelve.

Two ambulance service paramedics were taken onboard and once alongside the casualty’s yacht, the patient was brought onboard for assessment.

The casualty was then transferred to the lifeboat station in Oban to be taken to Lorn and the Isles Hospital for treatment.

Ally Cerexhe, coxswain for Oban RNLI Lifeboat Station, said: “Over the last 11 days, Oban RNLI has responded to nine shouts, with one of those being a false alarm with good intent on Monday May 16.

“We would always encourage the public to call the coastguard in the first instance when there are concerns out at sea.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal