Oban RNLI volunteers respond to nine shouts in 11 days

It has been a busy few days for the volunteers of Oban RNLI Lifeboat Station with nine shouts over 11 days, including three separate call outs in one day.

The crew’s 11th shout happened on Monday, after a false alarm of two missing canoeists in Loch Etive.

The search, that called upon the lifeboat as well as the Coastguard helicopter, was called off when it was realised the two people were not missing at all.

Three shouts in one day

On Thursday May 12, Oban’s crew responded to three separate calls, with the first at 11.21am, following a request to launch following reports of a 35ft yacht suffering from steering failure which was being blown ashore at the north end of Lismore.

The crew decided to tow the casualty vessel off the shore until it was in safe water and then headed to Creran Marine where the yacht could be lifted out of the water for checks and repairs.

As the crew were heading back to the station, they were alerted to another yacht in need of assistance in Loch Linnie.

The yacht was sailing towards Oban with engine failure and required assistance upon entering Oban.

At 3.20pm, as the casualty yacht approached the north entrance to Oban Bay, the Oban RNLI lifeboat was launched to assist the vessel.

Then, at 8.56pm, the crew pagers were sounded for the third time to assist with a casualty suffering from a medical emergency onboard a yacht in Loch Spelve.

Two ambulance service paramedics were taken onboard and once alongside the casualty’s yacht, the patient was brought onboard for assessment.

The casualty was then transferred to the lifeboat station in Oban to be taken to Lorn and the Isles Hospital for treatment.

Ally Cerexhe, coxswain for Oban RNLI Lifeboat Station, said: “Over the last 11 days, Oban RNLI has responded to nine shouts, with one of those being a false alarm with good intent on Monday May 16.

“We would always encourage the public to call the coastguard in the first instance when there are concerns out at sea.”