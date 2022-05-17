SNP and Independent group confirm coalition deal to run Highland Council

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Highland Council will be run by a coalition between the SNP and the Independents, it has been announced.

The two largest groups say they intend to run a joint administration.

Although senior positions are still to be confirmed, it’s expected that councillor Raymond Bremner will take up the reins as leader of Highland Council.

Mr Bremner is currently leader of the SNP group and navigated a successful joint budget with the previous administration.

Talks between the two groups continued most of yesterday, prior to an official announcement this morning.

Former convener councillor Bill Lobban is tipped to become deputy leader, although this is yet to be announced.

Mr Lobban took over as leader of the Independent group following Margaret Davidson’s decision to retire.

‘Stable basis to take council forward’

The decision to form a joint council administration was ratified by the SNP and Independents late yesterday afternoon.

Mr Bremner said: “I’d like to thank the leadership of the Independent group for their time during our amicable discussions over the past week.

“We have had the ability to discuss a number of things relating to council and we look forward to forming a joint administration that will provide a stable basis on which to take council forward for the new term.”

Mr Lobban, as leader of the Independent group, said: “I look forward to working closely with councillor Bremner and the SNP group over the next five years.

“This agreement will provide a settled, long-lasting administration and we will work together for the benefit of the people of the Highlands.”

Highland Council will announce further senior positions over the coming days.

These will be ratified at the first full meeting of the new Highland Council next Thursday 26 May.