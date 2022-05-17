SNP and Independent group confirm coalition deal to run Highland Council

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
SNP and Independent group confirm coalition deal to run Highland Council

By Nicola Sinclair, Local Democracy Reporter
May 17, 2022, 1:25 pm Updated: May 17, 2022, 2:30 pm
Councillors Raymond Bremner and Bill Lobban look likely to take the lead of a new joint administration at Highland Council.
Highland Council will be run by a coalition between the SNP and the Independents, it has been announced.

The two largest groups say they intend to run a joint administration.

Although senior positions are still to be confirmed, it’s expected that councillor Raymond Bremner will take up the reins as leader of Highland Council.

Mr Bremner is currently leader of the SNP group and navigated a successful joint budget with the previous administration.

Talks between the two groups continued most of yesterday, prior to an official announcement this morning.

Former convener councillor Bill Lobban is tipped to become deputy leader, although this is yet to be announced.

Mr Lobban took over as leader of the Independent group following Margaret Davidson’s decision to retire.

‘Stable basis to take council forward’

The decision to form a joint council administration was ratified by the SNP and Independents late yesterday afternoon.

Mr Bremner said: “I’d like to thank the leadership of the Independent group for their time during our amicable discussions over the past week.

“We have had the ability to discuss a number of things relating to council and we look forward to forming a joint administration that will provide a stable basis on which to take council forward for the new term.”

Mr Lobban, as leader of the Independent group, said: “I look forward to working closely with councillor Bremner and the SNP group over the next five years.

“This agreement will provide a settled, long-lasting administration and we will work together for the benefit of the people of the Highlands.”

Highland Council will announce further senior positions over the coming days.

These will be ratified at the first full meeting of the new Highland Council next Thursday 26 May.

