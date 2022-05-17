Woman dies after getting into trouble while kayaking on Loch Torridon

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A woman has died after falling into the water while kayaking on Loch Torridon near Sheildaig this afternoon.

The woman contacted Coastguard at around 11am after getting into some difficulty on the water.

A major air, land and sea search was launched in response to her call for assistance.

Stornoway coastguards and lifeboat teams from Portree and Kyle of Lochalsh were dispatched this afternoon to search the area.

At 12.05pm on Tuesday, May 17, police received reports following concerns for a kayaker who had fallen into the waters of Loch Torridon.

Eventually, crews recovered the woman from the loch but she later died after being brought to shore.

A police spokesman said: “Around 12.05pm on Tuesday, 17 May 2022, police received a report of concern for a kayaker on Loch Torridon, near Shieldaig.

“Officers assisted Coastguard in tracing the woman, who was recovered but later died at the scene.

“Her next of kin have been made aware and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”