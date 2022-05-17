‘He died doing what he always wanted to do’: Police name man killed in motorbike crash on NC500 near Gorstan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

‘He died doing what he always wanted to do’: Police name man killed in motorbike crash on NC500 near Gorstan

By Lauren Taylor
May 17, 2022, 2:33 pm Updated: May 17, 2022, 4:20 pm
Robbie Waddell died after his motorbike collided with a car on Sunday. Supplied by Police
Robbie Waddell died after his motorbike collided with a car on Sunday. Supplied by Police

A man who was travelling around the NC500 on his motorbike when he was involved in a fatal crash has been named.

Robbie Waddell was on the A835 Inverness to Ullapool road near Gorstan when his red Honda motorbike collided with a car at around 8.35am on Sunday May 15.

The 52-year-old was taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness, where he later died.

In a statement released through police, his family said: “We are absolutely heartbroken and still in a state of shock about the passing of our dad and husband.

“He died doing something he had always wanted to do – the NC500 trip on his motorbike – and we can take comfort that the days leading up to his death would have been filled with joy.

“He leaves behind his wife, his two sons and his daughter. We will all miss him tremendously.”

Police are continuing to appeal for information or dashcam footage from the scene.

Sergeant David Miller of Dingwall road policing said: “Our thoughts very much remain with Robbie’s family as they come to terms with their terrible loss.

We are continuing to appeal to anyone with information on this incident, or potential dashcam footage of the vehicles involved, to come forward.”

The driver and passenger of the Volvo XC70 were uninjured.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting incident number 1135 of May 15.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal