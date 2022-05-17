‘He died doing what he always wanted to do’: Police name man killed in motorbike crash on NC500 near Gorstan

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man who was travelling around the NC500 on his motorbike when he was involved in a fatal crash has been named.

Robbie Waddell was on the A835 Inverness to Ullapool road near Gorstan when his red Honda motorbike collided with a car at around 8.35am on Sunday May 15.

The 52-year-old was taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness, where he later died.

In a statement released through police, his family said: “We are absolutely heartbroken and still in a state of shock about the passing of our dad and husband.

“He died doing something he had always wanted to do – the NC500 trip on his motorbike – and we can take comfort that the days leading up to his death would have been filled with joy.

“He leaves behind his wife, his two sons and his daughter. We will all miss him tremendously.”

Police are continuing to appeal for information or dashcam footage from the scene.

Sergeant David Miller of Dingwall road policing said: “Our thoughts very much remain with Robbie’s family as they come to terms with their terrible loss.

“We are continuing to appeal to anyone with information on this incident, or potential dashcam footage of the vehicles involved, to come forward.”

The driver and passenger of the Volvo XC70 were uninjured.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting incident number 1135 of May 15.