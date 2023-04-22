Beauly Shinty Club to install additional security measures following damage to the pitch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Beauly Shinty Club to install additional security measures following damage to the pitch

Club officials met with councillor David Fraser who was "receptive" to a fence being built to protect the pitch.

By Ross Hempseed
beauly shinty club pitch
Beauly Shinty Club is planning to erect a fence to enclose the pitch. Image: Google Maps

Officials from Beauly Shinty Club met with a local councillor to discuss additional security measures following vandalism to their pitch.

Club secretary Arron Macleod said councillor David Fraser was “receptive” to new security during a meeting on Wednesday understanding the need given what happened.

The pitch was vandalised after a vehicle ground its tyres into the grass, leaving deep tyre marks on April 5.

Located at Braeview Park, the pitch is fully open to vehicle access as club workers need to mow the pitch regularly.

The damage to the pitch left the club “disappointed” and questioning why “thoughtless individuals” would want to destroy their pitch.

The pitch endured significant damage to it due to vehicles driving over it. Image: Beauly Shinty Club

A few weeks after the incident, Mr Macleod said the pitch has been rolled and was “recovering fairly well”.

Shinty is a traditional and well-attended spectator sport across the Highlands, and Beauly Shinty Club is one of the busiest teams.

This year, Beauly has entered the premiership meaning more home games in addition to regular pitch use, six days a week.

‘It’s a positive first conversation’

Another act of vandalism could derail the club’s bright future as a premier club and disappoint a lot of up-and-coming young teams.

Additional security measures were discussed at the meeting, including a fence with lockable gates.

The pitch will still be accessible for pedestrians, but the vehicle access will be locked out of hours to prevent vehicles from driving onto the pitch.

Mr Macleod said: “A positive meeting for us and now it’s about moving onto those next steps.

“We also brought up the issue of the car park next to Braeview Park, which we are hoping to get it lined, as right now it’s a free for all due to there being no lines drawn.

Club officials also want to line the car park to maximise the space especially on busy game days. Image: Google Maps

“As far as the security measures to prevent people driving on the pitch, it’s a positive first conversation but there is still a long way to go to get the funding and the support of the wider community.”

Mr Macleod doesn’t expect the erection of a fence around the pitch to be an issue with locals who know the legacy of the club, having been operating for more than 25 years.

He says the club is “happy” with the outcome of the meeting and looks forward to working with local councillors to future-proof the pitch and prevent similar acts of vandalism.

