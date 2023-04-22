Beauly Shinty Club to install additional security measures following damage to the pitch

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Officials from Beauly Shinty Club met with a local councillor to discuss additional security measures following vandalism to their pitch.

Club secretary Arron Macleod said councillor David Fraser was “receptive” to new security during a meeting on Wednesday understanding the need given what happened.

The pitch was vandalised after a vehicle ground its tyres into the grass, leaving deep tyre marks on April 5.

Located at Braeview Park, the pitch is fully open to vehicle access as club workers need to mow the pitch regularly.

The damage to the pitch left the club “disappointed” and questioning why “thoughtless individuals” would want to destroy their pitch.

A few weeks after the incident, Mr Macleod said the pitch has been rolled and was “recovering fairly well”.

Shinty is a traditional and well-attended spectator sport across the Highlands, and Beauly Shinty Club is one of the busiest teams.

This year, Beauly has entered the premiership meaning more home games in addition to regular pitch use, six days a week.

‘It’s a positive first conversation’

Another act of vandalism could derail the club’s bright future as a premier club and disappoint a lot of up-and-coming young teams.

Additional security measures were discussed at the meeting, including a fence with lockable gates.

The pitch will still be accessible for pedestrians, but the vehicle access will be locked out of hours to prevent vehicles from driving onto the pitch.

Mr Macleod said: “A positive meeting for us and now it’s about moving onto those next steps.

“We also brought up the issue of the car park next to Braeview Park, which we are hoping to get it lined, as right now it’s a free for all due to there being no lines drawn.

“As far as the security measures to prevent people driving on the pitch, it’s a positive first conversation but there is still a long way to go to get the funding and the support of the wider community.”

Mr Macleod doesn’t expect the erection of a fence around the pitch to be an issue with locals who know the legacy of the club, having been operating for more than 25 years.

He says the club is “happy” with the outcome of the meeting and looks forward to working with local councillors to future-proof the pitch and prevent similar acts of vandalism.