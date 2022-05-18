Highland Conservatives warn new SNP-Independent coalition could ‘take the Highlands down the path of Scottish nationalism’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Highland Conservatives warn new SNP-Independent coalition could ‘take the Highlands down the path of Scottish nationalism’

By Nicola Sinclair, Local Democracy Reporter
May 18, 2022, 6:00 am
Councillor Struan Mackie
Councillors Struan Mackie (pictured) and Helen Crawford warn that a new SNP-Independent council will pander to nationalism.

The Tories say they will work with the council’s new leaders – but warn they won’t support “nationalist pet projects”.

The Highland Conservative group issued a lengthy statement reacting to the new SNP-Independent deal.

The Tories had hoped to form their own coalition with the Independents and Liberal Democrats.

Those hopes were scuppered in this morning’s announcement.

However, joint leaders Struan Mackie and Helen Crawford said they will work “constructively” with the new administration. They want to prioritise local issues including road repairs and school attainment.

But they warn that the new leaders could abandon Highland priorities in pursuit of a  nationalist agenda.

‘Their vote for an Independent was actually a vote for the SNP’

“It is disappointing that the Independents have now decided instead to join the SNP and take the Highlands down the path of Scottish nationalism,” said Ms Crawford, who represents Aird and Loch Ness.

“I personally spoke to hundreds of voters on the doorsteps during the course of the campaign,” she added. “Voters who expressed their first preference votes would go to Independent candidates specifically because they believed that such candidates would stand up for what matters on a case by case basis.”

“I think many of those voters will be dismayed that their vote for an Independent was actually a vote for the SNP and the promotion of nationalism in the Highlands.”

Councillors Raymond Bremner and Bill Lobban spearheaded an SNP-Independent coalition deal.

Despite their concerns, Ms Crawford said she and co-leader Mr Mackie would hold the administration to account in “a respectful manner.”

They will focus on scrutinising budget decisions, particularly the council’s debts.

Searching questions

Mr Mackie pointed out that the previous council was highly critical of the SNP Government in Edinburgh.

“My fear is that the Highland Council will be called to heel and asked to fall into line with the separatist government in Edinburgh at the expense of the Highland people, our job creators and strategic industries,” said Mr Mackie.

Mr Mackie invited disgruntled Independent councillors to jump ship and join the Tories.

He claims many are already asking “searching questions”.

“It is clear that there are many dissenting voices already, with councillors reaching out to outline their disapproval.

“We are ready to support any Independent councillor who feels unable to support this administration and stand up to the SNP here in the Highlands and at Edinburgh.”

Stable basis, says SNP leader

On the contrary, SNP leader Raymond Bremner said the new deal would provide a “stable basis” for Highland Council.

Independent leader Bill Lobban was in no doubt of the administration’s priorities.

“This agreement will provide a settled, long-lasting administration and we will work together for the benefit of the people of the Highlands,” he said.

