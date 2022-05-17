Rival SNP councillors draw cards for Western Isles convener role By Mike Merritt May 17, 2022, 4:16 pm Updated: May 17, 2022, 4:26 pm A deck of cards was used to settle the vote. Photo: Shutterstock [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up The election of a new convener of Western Isles local authority Comhairle nan Eilean has been decided by a high card draw. Rival SNP councillors Kenny Macleod and John A Maciver were tied at 13 votes each at the second round of voting. Mr Macleod won after choosing a three from a deck of cards with Mr Maciver drawing a two. The council has been electing its leadership at its first meeting since local elections earlier this month. Cutting a pack of cards to decide a tied vote is unusual, but not unprecedented in local government. In December last year the SNP retained control of Moray Council on the strength a Jack. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Who will lead Moray Council? Crucial vote will decide who forms the new administration The Flying Pigs: Did we ever really know who was running Aberdeen cooncil? Aberdeen Lib Dem leader says party HQ won’t have say on potential SNP coalition News of potential Aberdeen City Council coalition could break today