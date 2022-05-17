Rival SNP councillors draw cards for Western Isles convener role

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The election of a new convener of Western Isles local authority Comhairle nan Eilean has been decided by a high card draw.

Rival SNP councillors Kenny Macleod and John A Maciver were tied at 13 votes each at the second round of voting.

Mr Macleod won after choosing a three from a deck of cards with Mr Maciver drawing a two.

The council has been electing its leadership at its first meeting since local elections earlier this month.

Cutting a pack of cards to decide a tied vote is unusual, but not unprecedented in local government.

In December last year the SNP retained control of Moray Council on the strength a Jack.