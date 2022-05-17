Six islands to become carbon neutral by 2040 as part of Scotland’s net-zero goals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Six islands to become carbon neutral by 2040 as part of Scotland’s net-zero goals

By Ross Hempseed
May 17, 2022, 4:53 pm Updated: May 17, 2022, 5:03 pm
Carbon neutral islands project
Island of Yell near Shetland. Shutterstock.

Six islands will work to become carbon neutral by 2040 as part of the Scottish Government’s net zero ambitions.

Ambitious targets have been set by the government to reach net zero by 2045 and the hope is the Carbon Neutral Islands project will help towards lowering carbon output.

Those included in the scheme are Hoy, Islay, Great Cumbrae, Raasay, Barra and Yell.

A report will be published over the summer detailing plans for individual islands and how to reduce carbon emissions on each island.

Carbon neutral islands project
Barra, one of the islands involved in the Carbon Neutral Islands project. Shutterstock.

This will be led by the Scottish Government collaborating with key partners and the island communities.

The Carbon Neutral Islands project aims to share good sustainable practices and learnings with other Scottish islands.

It will eventually become the blueprint for the whole country to transition to net-zero by 2045.

While some islands are home to only a few hundred people, like Raasay and Hoy, islands like Islay and Barra are popular tourist destinations.

‘Support six islands in their journey towards carbon neutrality’

In October 2021, the Bunnahabhain distillery on Islay announced it would aim for a net-zero emission distillation process.

Carbon neutral islands project
Bunnahabhain distillery on Islay. Picture: John Doe

The announcement came during a debate in the Scottish Parliament by Rural Affairs and Islands Secretary Mairi Gougeon.

She said: “Scotland is at the forefront of climate change mitigation and adaptation at the global level, and I’ve always believed that our islands will contribute significantly to the country’s net-zero commitment.

“I was pleased to announce at COP26 that we are taking this ambition further than the original commitment, now aiming to support six islands in their journey towards carbon neutrality by 2040.

“This project is another testament to Scottish islands being in the vanguard of innovation, leading the way in the journey to net-zero while supporting other areas across Scotland.”

