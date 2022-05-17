New Dornoch Firth distillery moves one step closer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
New Dornoch Firth distillery moves one step closer

By Ross Hempseed
May 17, 2022, 5:55 pm Updated: May 17, 2022, 6:17 pm
A new distillery is planned near Dornoch Firth.

Plans to build a new whisky distillery on the banks of the Dornoch Firth have moved a step closer.

Detailed plans outlining the location and set-up of the new distillery have now been submitted to Highland Council for review before proceeding to the next stage.

The Midfearn Distillery Company has proposed to build its distillery on the Midfearn Estate at Easter Fearn.

The site is three miles south-east of the village of Ardgay on the south banks of the Dornoch Firth.

It has a close connection to whisky heritage already as it was nearby that whisky was first produced nearly 200 years ago.

Since then, more than 130 distilleries have been built across the country, producing Scotland’s most recognisable tipple.

The application follows two public consultation events, where the local residents were able to comment on the new proposals.

‘Reintroducing finest malt whiskies’

The Easter Fearn site is close to what is believed to be the location of the Midfearn Distillery, established in 1798 by local businessman George Ross.

The distillery closed after a few years in operation, and Mr Ross went on to work with other local distilling interests.

The Midfearn Estate covers over 13,000 acres and has been in the Brooke family since 1893.

Charlie Brooke, the current custodian of the estate, said: “We have been determined to ensure that the community’s views are heard, and I am enthused by the level of support for the Midfearn Distillery that we have received from local people.

“We are committed to being as sensitive to the local environment as possible, to creating jobs and, of course, to re-introducing the finest of malt whiskies to Midfearn, and we look forward to taking this ambitious project to its next stage.”

