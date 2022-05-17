New Dornoch Firth distillery moves one step closer

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Plans to build a new whisky distillery on the banks of the Dornoch Firth have moved a step closer.

Detailed plans outlining the location and set-up of the new distillery have now been submitted to Highland Council for review before proceeding to the next stage.

The Midfearn Distillery Company has proposed to build its distillery on the Midfearn Estate at Easter Fearn.

The site is three miles south-east of the village of Ardgay on the south banks of the Dornoch Firth.

It has a close connection to whisky heritage already as it was nearby that whisky was first produced nearly 200 years ago.

Since then, more than 130 distilleries have been built across the country, producing Scotland’s most recognisable tipple.

The application follows two public consultation events, where the local residents were able to comment on the new proposals.

‘Reintroducing finest malt whiskies’

The Easter Fearn site is close to what is believed to be the location of the Midfearn Distillery, established in 1798 by local businessman George Ross.

The distillery closed after a few years in operation, and Mr Ross went on to work with other local distilling interests.

The Midfearn Estate covers over 13,000 acres and has been in the Brooke family since 1893.

Charlie Brooke, the current custodian of the estate, said: “We have been determined to ensure that the community’s views are heard, and I am enthused by the level of support for the Midfearn Distillery that we have received from local people.

“We are committed to being as sensitive to the local environment as possible, to creating jobs and, of course, to re-introducing the finest of malt whiskies to Midfearn, and we look forward to taking this ambitious project to its next stage.”