Cmal says 118 ‘snags’ will not stop ferries being delivered on time

Cmal has said ‘it is confident’ that two vessels from Ferguson Marine Port Glasgow shipyard will enter into service on the Clyde and Hebridean routes.

In spite of a number of defects outlined in a report into the progress of the vessels, a spokeswoman said it believed that the Glen Sannox would be delivered before May 2023, and Hull 802 before December 2023.

Cmal were speaking in response to a government report that revealed there were 118 owner observation reports (OOR) – that some claimed were faults and failings on the vessel, but Cmal argued were “considered to be normal”.

The company, that owns Scotland’s ferries and some port infrastructure on behalf of Scottish ministers, said the Cmal report leaked to The Sun newspaper related to a regular monthly report for officials.

Personal changes are improving performance

Cmal said a number of personnel changes at Ferguson’s were “already having a significant influence in the move towards completion of both vessels”.

A Cmal spokeswoman said: “OORs are being managed jointly between Cmal and Ferguson Marine as a snagging and defect list that is typical of any large construction or shipbuilding project.

“118 OORs have been assessed as category one, i.e. reports that require engineering input.

“The remainder are minor snagging points.

“Within the 118, solutions exist for 81, and 37 need further engineering work; solutions are expected progressively for all of them.

“All of this is already planned in the current schedules for both ferries, so there is no impact or delay.”

CMal recently told the Press and Journal that it would be 2030 until ferry woes were resolved.

She said: “We will continue to work in partnership and remain committed to the completion of the two ferries.”

CEO engaged in the process

A spokesman for Ferguson Marine (Port Glasgow)(FMPG) said: “We are aware of legacy issues and good progress is being made in managing them.

“This work is led by FMPG’s compliance director, who until recently was employed by Lloyds Register, which is the classification society responsible for surveying both ferries.

“The chief executive, who is a naval architect and classification surveyor by background, is also personally engaged in the process, particularly around any reports relating to safety and stability.

“Implementing solutions to all the issues is included and scheduled within the programmes for both ferries and delivery dates in 2023.

“We are working closely with workforce representatives and CMAL to ensure high standards of workmanship, health and safety compliance, and morale.”