Leader of Western Isles Council chosen by a cut of the cards – as one of first female councillors in decade takes committee position

The leader and convener of Western Isles Council have been chosen by a cut of cards after three people put themselves forward.

Kenneth Macleod has been named convener of the council, while Paul Steele has become leader.

And, as the other top committee jobs were decided, Susan Thomson – one of the first female councillors to be elected for a decade – was selected as vice-chairwoman of the transport and infrastructure committee.

A draw of the cards

For the first time since 2012 two women were elected onto the council earlier in May – Ms Thomson and former Nicolson Institute head Frances Murray.

Mr Macleod was elected as convenor after he drew a three in a draw of the cards, while Councillor John A Maciver drew a two.

Mr Steele meanwhile became the leader following a successful contest against Councillor Norman Macdonald.

Three candidates put themselves forward for the position of convener and three for the leader post.

Councillor Duncan Macinnes was elected as the first depute leader of the comhairle.

Committee conveners have also been elected, they are:

Education, sports and children’s services – Paul Finnegan, chairman, and Mustapha Hocine, vice-chairman.

Sustainable development – Donald Crichton, chairman, and Norman Macdonald, vice-chairman.

Transportation and infrastructure – Uisdean Robertson, chairman, and Ms Thomson.