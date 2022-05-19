Call for improved numbers of accessible taxis in Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Call for improved numbers of accessible taxis in Inverness

By Louise Glen
May 19, 2022, 7:16 am Updated: May 19, 2022, 11:50 am
There is a lack of accessible taxis in the north.
An Inverness charity says its “phones have been going crazy” after introducing a wheelchair accessible taxi to its list of services.

Partnerships for Wellbeing said while its project was still at the pilot stage interest had been high as until now people in wheelchairs have been locked in at home due to a lack of taxis in the area.

A report on the BBC’s Good Morning Scotland on Thursday morning said there were only nine accessible wheelchair accessible taxis in the city, compared to the thousands available in the central belt.

Describing the response as incredible, Jeff Zycinski, of Partnerships for Wellbeing, said: “The response to our new wheelchair accessible vehicle has been absolutely amazing.

We've had a BBC News reporter asking what we're up to. Have a look at this sneak preview of our latest podcast to find out more. Also Nicola reveals why her sister thinks she's a lucky gambler, and Jeff does some celebrity name-dropping.

Posted by Partnerships for Wellbeing on Wednesday, 18 May 2022

“We are still at the pilot stage of this. We’re still training drivers to use the car and operate the ramp and winch.

“We are moving as fast as we can to get the car on the road as soon as possible. But we could always use more drivers.”

Demand for vehicles is high

“I don’t think we realised the scale of the demand for the vehicle.”

The BBC said there are only nine accessible vehicles licensed for use in Inverness. Shortages across the north have been raised by our readers.

Nicola MacKenzie, the charity’s community engagement officer, said: “People are locked down, they can not get out because there is not transport available for them, and it is just so heartbreaking. We have been inundated with calls.

“We are really desperate for more drivers. If you have any spare time at all – a morning, an afternoon a week every week, every other week please get in touch with us.

She continued: “We are getting quite a lot of pressure on our existing volunteers and with a third vehicle we need more support.”

While there are more than 1,400 accessible taxis in Glasgow, 1,300 in Edinburgh the numbers in the north are much lower – with only nine available in Inverness, and a total of 32 over the Highlands.

Partnerships for Wellbeing can be contacted by emailing jeff@p4w.org.uk or by calling 01463 729997.

