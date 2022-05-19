A9 at Culloden Road reopened after ‘ongoing police incident’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The A9 Perth to Inverness Road has reopened at the Culloden Road bridge due to an ongoing police incident.

Traffic is still heavy in the area – but it is hoped it will clear shortly.

CLEAR ✅ ⌚️08:45#A9 – CULLODEN ROAD The #A9 is now OPEN at the Culloden Road overbridge following an earlier Police Incident. Traffic is still very heavy on surrounding routes but should hopefully start to clear. @NWTrunkRoads — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) May 19, 2022

Earlier a spokesman for Traffic Scotland said: “The A9 is currently closed in both directions at the Culloden Road overbridge due to an ongoing police incident.

“Traffic beginning to queue on approach. Police are on scene.”

A police spokesman said: “Officers were called to reports of a concern for a person on Culloden Road, Inverness at around 6.05am on Thursday, May 19.”