ScotRail cancels more than 170 trains today ahead of huge timetable change

By Louise Glen
May 19, 2022, 8:31 am Updated: May 19, 2022, 1:06 pm
ScotRail has cancelled 170 services across the national network today.

While passengers in the north and north-east seem to have missed the worst of the cancellations there is disruption to the service.

Services between Aberdeen and Edinburgh have minor changes:

  • 8.10pm Aberdeen to Edinburgh is now due at 10.46pm
  • 11.01am Aberdeen to Edinburgh is due at 1.22pm

The West Highland line to Oban, Fort William and Mallaig has had minor alterations to services:

  •  6.03am Mallaig to Glasgow Queen Street is due at 11.33pm
  •  4.34pm Glasgow Queen Street to Oban is now due at 7.42pm
  • 8.39pm Oban to Glasgow Queen Street service is now due at 11.32pm

Greater certainty for passengers

Services between Inverness and Glasgow and Edinburgh have disruptions today:

  •  6.45am Inverness to Edinburgh due 10.15pm
  •  10.33pm Edinburgh to Inverness due 2.15pm
  • 6.53pm Inverness to Edinburgh due 10.26pm
  •  10.51am Inverness to Edinburgh due 2.29pm

ScotRail is rolling out a new temporary timetable – which means Aberdeen’s last train north will leave at 6pm.

Due to ongoing staffing difficulties, ScotRail has announced a new temporary timetable will come into force on Monday.

ScotRail said it hoped the new timetable will “provide greater certainty and reliability for customers” and reduce last-minute cancellations.

Speaking on this morning’s BBC Radio Scotland Good Morning Scotland programme, David Simpson, ScotRail’s operations director, said: “We have made the difficult decision to reduce service. As pay negotiations with Aslef continue.”

Mr Simpson said there was a shortage of drivers on the network, which had led to a reduction in the numbers of staff available for routes.

He continued: “A temporary timetable means it will be in place for as short a time as possible, but it is dependent on pay talks. The plan is to leave the timetable in place until pay negotiations are concluded.”

He said it was likely the timetable will be in place for “weeks”.

