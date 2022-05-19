Morvern distillery boosted by £250,000 grant for bottling plant

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Morvern distillery boosted by £250,000 grant for bottling plant

By Louise Glen
May 19, 2022, 11:41 am Updated: May 19, 2022, 12:37 pm
Annabel Thomas in the Nc'Nean stillhouse.
A rural Highland distillery is poised to reduce its carbon footprint after it has received investment from Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE).

The grant of £250,000-worth of funding will increase productivity and create jobs at Nc’nean Distillery and visitor centre at Drimnin on the Morvern peninsula.

The money will also help to fund a new warehouse,  the installation of additional equipment to expand production, as well as creating a new on-site bottling plant, which will cut future transport costs and emissions.

Nc’nean is an independent, organic whisky producer that started distilling in 2017.

The firm is recognised for its sustainable ethos and innovative approach to making whisky and other spirits.

Year-round jobs for rural area

A spokeswoman for HIE said: “The improvements will give the firm more control over its environmental impacts, cut down on future road traffic and retain operations and employment in Drimnin.

“Over the next four years the project is forecast to increase company turnover by £715,000 and international sales by £464,000, while creating three rural jobs.”

Nc’Nean Distillery organic whisky. Supplied by Nc’Nean Distillery.

Helen Cameron, business development account manager with HIE in Lochaber, said: “Creating three year-round jobs in such a rural settlement will also help the wider efforts to attract and retain working age people in the area.

“We are very pleased to be able to provide this support and look forward to continuing to work with Nc’nean Distillery as they develop the business.”

Delighted with development

Annabel Thomas, founder of Nc’nean Distillery, said: “We are delighted to have completed this development, which would not have been possible without the support of HIE.

“The new bottling plant is an important step on our journey, allowing us to increase our sales whilst keeping control of the process and increasing employment in the area.”

Highlands and Islands MSP Jamie Halcro Johnston said: “One of the challenges facing Lochaber, and some other rural parts of the Highlands, is depopulation and the loss of working-age people and their families.

“That’s why this is particularly welcome news, and it is encouraging to see this level of investment – and the local jobs it brings – being made in Morvern.”

