Morvern distillery boosted by £250,000 grant for bottling plant

A rural Highland distillery is poised to reduce its carbon footprint after it has received investment from Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE).

The grant of £250,000-worth of funding will increase productivity and create jobs at Nc’nean Distillery and visitor centre at Drimnin on the Morvern peninsula.

The money will also help to fund a new warehouse, the installation of additional equipment to expand production, as well as creating a new on-site bottling plant, which will cut future transport costs and emissions.

Nc’nean is an independent, organic whisky producer that started distilling in 2017.

The firm is recognised for its sustainable ethos and innovative approach to making whisky and other spirits.

Year-round jobs for rural area

A spokeswoman for HIE said: “The improvements will give the firm more control over its environmental impacts, cut down on future road traffic and retain operations and employment in Drimnin.

“Over the next four years the project is forecast to increase company turnover by £715,000 and international sales by £464,000, while creating three rural jobs.”

Helen Cameron, business development account manager with HIE in Lochaber, said: “Creating three year-round jobs in such a rural settlement will also help the wider efforts to attract and retain working age people in the area.

“We are very pleased to be able to provide this support and look forward to continuing to work with Nc’nean Distillery as they develop the business.”

Delighted with development

Annabel Thomas, founder of Nc’nean Distillery, said: “We are delighted to have completed this development, which would not have been possible without the support of HIE.

“The new bottling plant is an important step on our journey, allowing us to increase our sales whilst keeping control of the process and increasing employment in the area.”

Highlands and Islands MSP Jamie Halcro Johnston said: “One of the challenges facing Lochaber, and some other rural parts of the Highlands, is depopulation and the loss of working-age people and their families.

“That’s why this is particularly welcome news, and it is encouraging to see this level of investment – and the local jobs it brings – being made in Morvern.”