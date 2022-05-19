Befrienders Highland struggles to keep up with costs as pandemic-fueled loneliness increases

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Highland charity that aims to tackle loneliness is struggling to cover costs as as referrals soar.

Befrienders Highland matches its staff and volunteers with lonely or isolated people who are carers or suffer from ill mental health or memory loss.

With the pandemic impacting people’s mental health, demand for the charity’s services have increased.

This has forced Befrienders Highland to take on more staff and volunteers, putting a strain on their finances – especially when fundraising opportunities have been limited.

Executive director of the charity Susan White said: “This demand has meant that we have had to take on additional staff to support and train new volunteers to match with people needing befriending.

“This, combined with fewer opportunities for fundraising this means that our budget deficit for 2022/23 is very challenging.”

To help balance the books, the charity is moving into smaller offices in Academy House.

Miss White explained that keeping an office space was important as it “promotes social connections and interactions”.

Another one of our fabulous long-service volunteers, sharing what befriending means to them during #MentalHealthAwarenessWeekThank you Tina for sharing your experience with others to help and inspire them! Posted by Befrienders Highland on Friday, 13 May 2022

Back to fundraising

Now that things are opening back up, Befrienders Highland is finally able to increase its fundraising efforts.

One of its staff Malcolm MacSween, how joined as a volunteer more than five years ago, is taking on the Loch Ness Ultra Marathon this weekend to raise money for the charity.

On his fundraising page, he said: “I have really seen the impact that isolation can have on our mental health and it has highlighted to me the importance of being connected.

“Having meaningful connections with trustworthy people can play a major role in mental health recovery and maintenance.”

Mr MacSween aims to raise £10 per mile of the 80 mile run, and is already well on his way to smashing that target.

You can donate to his fundraiser for Befrienders Highland here.