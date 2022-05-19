Befrienders Highland struggles to keep up with costs as pandemic-fueled loneliness increases

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Befrienders Highland struggles to keep up with costs as pandemic-fueled loneliness increases

By Lauren Robertson
May 19, 2022, 5:28 pm Updated: May 19, 2022, 5:44 pm
Margaret Grant (fundraising coordinator), Sarah Southcott (administrator), Bill Whyte (volunteer and BHL ambassador), Jo Page (board director) and Susan White (executive director) at Befrienders Highland.
A Highland charity that aims to tackle loneliness is struggling to cover costs as as referrals soar.

Befrienders Highland matches its staff and volunteers with lonely or isolated people who are carers or suffer from ill mental health or memory loss.

With the pandemic impacting people’s mental health, demand for the charity’s services have increased.

This has forced Befrienders Highland to take on more staff and volunteers, putting a strain on their finances – especially when fundraising opportunities have been limited.

Executive director of the charity Susan White said: “This demand has meant that we have had to take on additional staff to support and train new volunteers to match with people needing befriending.

“This, combined with fewer opportunities for fundraising this means that our budget deficit for 2022/23 is very challenging.”

To help balance the books, the charity is moving into smaller offices in Academy House.

Miss White explained that keeping an office space was important as it “promotes social connections and interactions”.

Another one of our fabulous long-service volunteers, sharing what befriending means to them during #MentalHealthAwarenessWeekThank you Tina for sharing your experience with others to help and inspire them!

Posted by Befrienders Highland on Friday, 13 May 2022

Back to fundraising

Now that things are opening back up, Befrienders Highland is finally able to increase its fundraising efforts.

One of its staff Malcolm MacSween, how joined as a volunteer more than five years ago, is taking on the Loch Ness Ultra Marathon this weekend to raise money for the charity.

On his fundraising page, he said: “I have really seen the impact that isolation can have on our mental health and it has highlighted to me the importance of being connected.

“Having meaningful connections with trustworthy people can play a major role in mental health recovery and maintenance.”

Malcolm MacSween is running the Loch Ness Ultra Marathon for Befrienders Highland.

Mr MacSween aims to raise £10 per mile of the 80 mile run, and is already well on his way to smashing that target.

You can donate to his fundraiser for Befrienders Highland here.

