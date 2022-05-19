Popular summer fair at Moy Estate is back – and will be ‘bigger than ever’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Organisers of the annual Moy Fair have announced it will return this summer – complete with a new name.

Moy Country Fair will make its return to Moy Estate near Inverness in August following a two-year hiatus due to Covid.

Organisers have pledged this year’s event at Moy Highland Field Sports Fair will be “bigger and more diverse than ever”.

JP Campbell, a director on the Moy Country Fair Committee, said: “After a challenging few years, we are thrilled to be able to see large events like this returning and are looking forward to welcoming many visitors as well as the many vendors and competitors in August.”

Formally known as the Moy Fair, the annual event supports around 15 local charities, donating £792,600 to local causes over its 40 year history.

The change in name and re-branding of the event came about when organisers collectively wanted to re-energise the Fair and broaden its appeal as a fun, family day out.

Despite the name change, many of the events popular festivities will return.

The traditional main ring activities and displays will return with a spectacular birds of prey demonstration, pipe bands, tug of war and pets’ parade.

A variety of field sports will also be returning including clay pigeon and musket shooting.

Rescuers from the RNLI will also be in attendance to run water safety demonstrations.

The event will take place on August 5 and August 6.