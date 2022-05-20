Orkney councillors who challenged need for action on climate change appointed to climate emergency working group

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Orkney councillors who challenged need for action on climate change appointed to climate emergency working group

By Andrew Stewart, Local Democracy Reporter
May 20, 2022, 11:45 am
Two councillors who took issue with the need for action on the climate emergency have been appointed to a working group dealing with just that
Two Orkney councillors who challenged the need for action on climate change during the election campaign period have been appointed to a climate emergency working group.

Owen Tierney and Duncan Tullock both accepted their nominations during a meeting of the council on Thursday.

They won’t be the only two councillors joining the working group, with six other councillors appointed. This includes Kristopher Leask and John Ross Scott from the Orkney Greens.

Councillors Tullock and Tierney were both put forward by councillor Stephen Clackson.

There was audible amusement at the nominations in the council chamber at the special policy and resources committee – the second public meeting of Orkney’s new council.

‘His face says it all’

While accepting the post, Mr Tierney must have appeared bemused, as the council leader James Stockan remarked “his face says it all”.

Neither councillor denied that climate change is happening, but they have challenged the need for action.

During a hustings event held by BBC Radio Orkney last month, the candidates for Orkney’s West Mainland ward were asked if Orkney council should be helping to avert a climate change disaster or if it should concentrate on providing local services.

Orkney councillors Duncan Tullock (left) and Owen Tierney.

Mr Tullock made his views on the issue clear. As part of his answer, he said: “The word emergency to me means something that’s imminent.

“The types of words used are there to frighten people – they’re there to terrify them into things.

“Sea level is always rising but it only rises very slightly every year. It’s a steady climb and has been since the last ice age.”

He called projections that put sea level rises at around three to four feet within the next decade “absolutely laughable”.

He said it annoyed him that “we’re living on the knife-edge of an emergency” which he said has cost the council “thousands and thousands of pounds”.

Councillor Tullock concluded that he is “in the firm boat of not thinking it’s an emergency”.

‘The types of words used are there to frighten people – they’re there to terrify them into things’

During the same event, Mr Tierney said he has lived near Finstown School all his life.

He said incidents of spring tides affecting the roads in his area has lessened since he was young.

He said: “If anything sea levels are dropping.”

“The idea that in another 30 years time all these islands are going to be underwater, I honestly don’t think that’s the case based on my own life experience.”

The other councillors appointed to the working group are Heather Woodbridge, Jean Stevenson, Graham Bevan, and Leslie Manson.

The council’s climate emergency working group will review what the council is doing to reduce its carbon footprint.

The group will also recommend targets and priorities to be included in a climate adaptation plan and a council plan.

