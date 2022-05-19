Motorcyclist rushed to hospital following collision with skip lorry near Lochailort

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Motorcyclist rushed to hospital following collision with skip lorry near Lochailort

By Ross Hempseed
May 19, 2022, 4:16 pm Updated: May 19, 2022, 4:33 pm
Motorcyclist collision
Motorcyclist taken in ambulance to Belford Hospital following collision on A830.

A motorcyclist has been rushed to hospital following a collision with a skip lorry near Lochailort.

The incident occurred at around 11.10am on Thursday, May 19, on the A830 Fort William to Mallaig road.

Police say the 68-year-old motorcyclist collided with a skip lorry, causing serious injuries.

Emergency services arrived at the scene and the motorcyclist was taken to Belford Hospital in Fort William for treatment.

Due to the incident, the road was closed off for around three hours leading to some delays in the area but eventually reopened at 2.30pm.

Officers are urging anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact Police Scotland quoting incident number 1417 of Thursday, 19 May, 2022.

