Motorcyclist rushed to hospital following collision with skip lorry near Lochailort

A motorcyclist has been rushed to hospital following a collision with a skip lorry near Lochailort.

The incident occurred at around 11.10am on Thursday, May 19, on the A830 Fort William to Mallaig road.

Police say the 68-year-old motorcyclist collided with a skip lorry, causing serious injuries.

Emergency services arrived at the scene and the motorcyclist was taken to Belford Hospital in Fort William for treatment.

Due to the incident, the road was closed off for around three hours leading to some delays in the area but eventually reopened at 2.30pm.

Officers are urging anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact Police Scotland quoting incident number 1417 of Thursday, 19 May, 2022.