Injured lighthouse worker taken to hospital by Barra lifeboat crew

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A lighthouse worker was taken to hospital after injuring his hand today.

Crews from RNLI Barra were called to assist after the 29-year-old hurt his hand while working at Barra Head Lighthouse.

The coastguard tasked the lifeboat at 3.45pm, and the crew transferred him to dry land.

He was taken to hospital on the Isle of Barra but his injuries are not believed to be serious.