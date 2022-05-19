Injured lighthouse worker taken to hospital by Barra lifeboat crew By Ellie Milne May 19, 2022, 8:03 pm Updated: May 19, 2022, 8:06 pm [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A lighthouse worker was taken to hospital after injuring his hand today. Crews from RNLI Barra were called to assist after the 29-year-old hurt his hand while working at Barra Head Lighthouse. The coastguard tasked the lifeboat at 3.45pm, and the crew transferred him to dry land. He was taken to hospital on the Isle of Barra but his injuries are not believed to be serious. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Lifeboat crews assist small yacht in Inner Hebrides after it runs aground Oban RNLI volunteers respond to nine shouts in 11 days Two taken to hospital following three-car crash near Ardoe Oban lifeboat called to assist in medical evacuation at Glensanda Quarry