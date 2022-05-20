Mountain Bike World Cup in Fort William: All you need to know

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Mountain Bike World Cup in Fort William: All you need to know

By Louise Glen
May 20, 2022, 10:50 am Updated: May 20, 2022, 5:00 pm
Fort William Mountain Bike World Cup.
Race days at the Fort William mountain bike downhill world cup will get underway in the Lochaber town from tomorrow, Saturday.

With more than 250 competitors from 30 nations and their entourages descending on the town, it will be a much-needed financial boost to the area.

The town is already filled with competitors taking place in testing and training on the downhill slopes at the Nevis Range ski area – some six miles from the town centre.

Use the park and ride

While gondola tickets to the event have been sold out since March, organisers said that on the day tickets are still available.

They are urging people to use the park and ride shuttle bus from Blar Mhor and Spean Bridge.

Gondolas uplift cyclists and their bikes to the start line. Photo: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Businessman, and newly-elected Highland councillor Angus MacDonald, who represents Fort William and Ardnamurchan, said: “The people of Lochaber welcome visitors to Fort William for the world cup, we are privileged to have the event at the Outdoor Capital of the UK.

“We know many hundreds of thousands of people will see on various media how beautiful Lochaber is – and hopefully will want to come and visit us.”

Councillor Sarah Fanet, who also represents the Fort William and Ardnamurchan ward said: “I grew up in a part of the French Alps which I saw transformed when the area hosted international sporting events such as the cycling world championships in 1989 and the winter Olympics in 1992.

“This weekend’s world cup is great news for Lochaber and I hope this is only a beginning.

“I look forward to more international events which will have a potential to bring investments to our region. Let’s keep Lochaber connected with the international community and make sure it benefits the people of Lochaber.”

What’s the event?

The Fort William World Cup is one of 10 events taking place in Europe and North America, from April to September.

At a world cup, riders can compete as individuals, for factory teams or for their national teams.

Riders can only enter if they have a minimum number of governing body, UCI, points.

These points are earned in other qualifying mountain bike events.

Although the World Championships medals are the most recognised titles in downhill mountain biking, they are for one-off competitions, whereas the world cup overall title is the best reflection of performance over a range of different courses through the season.

At Fort William there are two events – downhill and four-cross.

  • Downhill is a high-speed descent down the Nevis Range course – a gruelling rock strewn ribbon of bike-smashing dirt that drops 1722ft in 1.7miles. The current course record is four minutes 35 seconds.
  • Four-Cross is gladiatorial in format and epic in scale. As soon as the start gate drops the four riders are powering down the jumps, berms and drop-offs, searching for the winning line and the passing move that will get them to the finish line first.

[[title]]

[[text]]
