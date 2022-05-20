‘Businesses will be out of pocket’: Aberdeen and Inverness hospitality fears impact of ScotRail temporary timetable

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Businesses will be out of pocket’: Aberdeen and Inverness hospitality fears impact of ScotRail temporary timetable

By Michelle Henderson
May 20, 2022, 1:50 pm Updated: May 20, 2022, 5:12 pm
ScotRail services between Aberdeen and Inverness will be significantly affected. Photo: DCT Media
ScotRail services between Aberdeen and Inverness will be significantly affected. Photo: DCT Media

Businesses across the Highlands and Aberdeenshire fear they will be “out of pocket” as ScotRail temporarily axes a third of services.

Rail bosses confirmed on Thursday a temporary timetable will come into force next week, with early morning and evening services among the worst affected.

The move has been prompted amidst an ongoing dispute over pay with staff, with workers now pulling back from overtime.

Business representatives across the region have criticised the move saying a reduction of footfall will hinder their ongoing recovery from the pandemic.

‘Aberdeen cut off by rail in evenings’

Speaking to lunchtime live on BBC Radio Scotland, Fergus Mutch, policy adviser for Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce said the situation in the north-east is “pretty grim.”

He said their concern is the temporary measures could run on for a considerable amount of time.

Trains to Stonehaven south of Aberdeen will be significantly impacted. Photo: DCT Media

He added: “It’s going to have a huge impact. It’s a pretty grim situation all round to be honest.

“Going the other way under the new timetable, trains from Aberdeen south essentially stop at 7pm, trains from Aberdeen northwards stop at 6pm so after teatime we are cut off by rail.

“For people going to and from work in Aberdeen, up the main line in Inverness to commuter towns like Inverurie, Insch and Huntly, it’s a massive inconvenience. I think there is no doubt that this is going to put businesses or members of Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce out of pocket.”

Fears for Inverness firms

Stewart Nicol, chief executive of Inverness Chamber of Commerce said: “It is concerning in terms of the impact on particularly hospitality and tourism and that will have an inevitable impact on those businesses. In that respect, it is concerning.

“I understand the challenges that ScotRail have operationally and keeping the services running and I just hope it is, as they are indicating a temporary measure, until they see some progress with the pay negotiations.”

Stewart Nicol of Inverness Chamber of Commerce, said ScotRail’s temporary timetable will have an impact on both businesses and the tourism sector.

Mike Smith, manager of Inverness Bid says local traders are bracing for another challenging period amidst the changes.

He said: “Obviously the city centre businesses are very disappointed to hear of this reduction which we understand to be caused partly if not mainly by industrial relations.

“It’s extremely difficult for all business at the moment and having this reduction is not going to help, in fact it will hinder the recovery that we are hopefully seeing at the moment.”

Tony Story, owner of the Inverness-based Kingsmills Hotel Group, said most of their clients travel by coach or by car.

However, he says the reduction in services is “not a good message” and is yet another difficulty facing businesses.

He said: “It’s not great news. All of these difficulties, with rail and air, they’re not good.”

Aberdeen Inspired working with transport providers

ScotRail’s temporary timetable, which will see up to 700 journeys suspended across Scotland, is set to remain in place until June 3.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon admitted the cutbacks are “not acceptable.”

In the north-east, representatives have aired concerns over the underlying impact a reduction in footfall will have on the city.

Ewan McLean, evening and nighttime economy manager for Aberdeen Inspired is among those airing his concerns over the plans.

Representatives in the north-east fear local businesses are going to be “out of pocket” due to a decline in footfall. Picture by Kath Flannery.

He said the organisation is working closely with transport providers to come to a solution to services return to normal.

He said: “The city relies on the transport network, the whole transport ecosystem to bring people in and out of the city.

“The offering we have got in town at the moment is pretty good when it comes to hospitality at least. We have new people coming into the market but they are struggling.

“Footfall is a concern and anything that reduces footfall is going to be felt by the businesses.”

Ewan McLean, economy manager for Aberdeen Inspired said: “Footfall is a concern and anything that reduces footfall is going to be felt by the businesses.” Picture by Kenny Elrick

He added: “You look at the things they are facing. There has been a minimum wage increase which is definitely going to affect them, there’s the VAT rise for hospitality food businesses, there is the national insurance rise, there’s business rates coming back online and on top of that you have supplier costs going up and people feeling the pinch because of the cost of living.

“It’s a perfect storm and transport links coming down just makes that slightly less desirable.”

Conservative MSP Liam Kerr, shadow secretary for Net Zero, Energy and Transport, said: “Train passengers will be deeply alarmed at the chaos which has unfolded since the SNP took over the running of our rail service.

“Businesses in Aberdeen are still reeling from the impact of the Covid pandemic and now face the loss of another summer due to this dismal timetable situation.”

IN FULL: What ScotRail’s ‘temporary’ timetable changes mean for services in Aberdeenshire, Moray and Highlands

