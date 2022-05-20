Nairn eco charity workshops save more than 12,500lbs of material from polluting beaches and going to landfill

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Eco charity Green Hive says its Highland workshops have saved more than 12,500lbs of material from polluting beaches and going to landfill.

The Nairn-based charity runs workshops teaching people how to give unwanted plastics and fabrics a new life, turning them into things like clocks, benches and tote bags.

Green Hive recently conducted a report on its workshops that ran between May and December in 2021 to show how they were positively impacting the environment.

Volunteers dedicated more than 336 hours to the workshops, diverting more than 12,500lbs of material that was headed for landfill and polluting the local area. They also saved 1.7million litres of water by recycling fabric and more than 11 barrels of crude oil by recycling plastic.

More than 120 items were made in the workshop, which have gone on to be sold or donated to the community.

Well done everyone! We had a brilliant time in the Dunes today, lots of glass shards, dog bags and cans collected today.Remember, whatever you take to the beach, take home with you again! Posted by Green Hive on Friday, 20 May 2022

‘The future looks bright’

Enterprise and projects officer Andy MacVicar looked to the charity’s future.

He said: “Our 2021 annual report reflects on what our volunteer team achieved last year while sketching out the ethos of the Green Hive Workshop project and our direction of travel towards a more sustainable future.

“Plastic production globally is set to double by 2050, business as usual is not an option for the ecosystem.”