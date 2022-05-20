No-deal Brexit planning helps Shetland Island Council’s Food Group win award for helping those in need

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

No-deal Brexit planning helps Shetland Island Council’s Food Group win award for helping those in need

By Chris Cromar
May 20, 2022, 6:53 pm Updated: May 20, 2022, 6:54 pm
Shetland Islands Council HQ.
Shetland Islands Council HQ.

A Northern Isles council has won a national award for its collaboration to provide food to those in need in the community.

Shetland Islands Council’s Food Group won the award for Outstanding Collaboration and Local Authority Innovation at the annual conference of Assist Facilities Management in Glasgow earlier this week.

The group’s work sees several council services and local agencies source and distribute food to families on low incomes, as well supporting families to cook healthy meals and encouraging local growing projects.

The Food Group, which originated from the island’s plans in case of a no-deal Brexit, includes representatives from the council’s social work, schools’ catering and cleaning, criminal justice, youth services and the Anchor Early Action project.

At that time, charity FairShare was also providing food supplies to Shetland, redistributed from the food industry to community groups.

Working together

Local relationships built during this time continued during the Covid-19 pandemic in order to coordinate Scottish Government grant funding and to deliver shielding parcels using local suppliers.

It became clear the partnerships formed for community food provision had longer term benefits in order to find funds to purchase food supplies and to store and deliver food in the community to those in need.

Neil Beattie and Victor Nicoara at the awards ceremony.

Food larders were then set up in some schools to make food accessible to vulnerable families, which was supported by the council’s social work department and the Anchor project.

This success led to a wider distribution network to provide food to more locations, which saw a peak in 2021 of around 80 families, with over 150 children supported during the pandemic.

This support has continued, with the Anchor team now also sourcing second-hand clothing for families who need them.

Work is also underway to establish after school food clubs for young people and parents to learn about healthy eating and cooking within a budget.

Council’s efforts recognised

Director of Shetland Island Council’s children’s services, Helen Budge, said: “I’m delighted that the council’s efforts for this project have been recognised with this Assist FM award.

“We’ve provided food and other forms of support to many families and individuals who have needed help during the pandemic and that will continue wherever necessary. The collaborative teamwork by our staff and other local partners has made this possible.

“The Food Group is working on how to keep this project going in future, coming up with innovative solutions for local issues.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]