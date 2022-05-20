Resurfacing works on A86 near Loch Laggan rescheduled for fourth time due to bad weather By Lauren Robertson May 20, 2022, 6:25 pm Updated: May 20, 2022, 7:14 pm 0 A section of the A86 at Cillie Choiril will be closed overnight. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Ongoing resurfacing works near Loch Laggan on the A86 have been delayed again due to bad weather. Works were originally due to finish on April 1 but have been delayed and rescheduled a number of times in the last seven weeks. In what is hoped will be the final stretch of works, a section of the Spean Bridge to Kingussie road will be closed at Cille Choiril for three nights. The road will be closed on Sunday night between 10pm and 6am then between 8pm and 6am the next two nights. It is now hoped works will be finished by 6am on Wednesday following three overnight closures. A convoy system will be in place at 9pm, 10pm, 11pm, midnight, 2am and 4am each night, with traffic abiding by a 30mph speed limit during the day. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Aberdeen road closures: Up to date list of all roads closed in the area £340,000 resurfacing works to start on A95 next week Bear Scotland to carry out resurfacing work on the A9 near Avielochan Works planned on A96 at Alves now to take place during day due to noise concerns