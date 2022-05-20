Resurfacing works on A86 near Loch Laggan rescheduled for fourth time due to bad weather

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ongoing resurfacing works near Loch Laggan on the A86 have been delayed again due to bad weather.

Works were originally due to finish on April 1 but have been delayed and rescheduled a number of times in the last seven weeks.

In what is hoped will be the final stretch of works, a section of the Spean Bridge to Kingussie road will be closed at Cille Choiril for three nights.

The road will be closed on Sunday night between 10pm and 6am then between 8pm and 6am the next two nights.

It is now hoped works will be finished by 6am on Wednesday following three overnight closures.

A convoy system will be in place at 9pm, 10pm, 11pm, midnight, 2am and 4am each night, with traffic abiding by a 30mph speed limit during the day.