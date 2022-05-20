No timeline for repairs on CalMac ferry that crashed into pier

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
No timeline for repairs on CalMac ferry that crashed into pier

By Lauren Robertson
May 20, 2022, 8:05 pm Updated: May 20, 2022, 8:06 pm
MV Hebrides leaving Uig. Picture by Shutterstock.
Repairs have begun on a CalMac ferry that crashed into Lochmaddy pier on Wednesday – leaving islanders without a service.

The hull of MV Hebrides, which serves Skye, Harris and Uist, was damaged as it collided with the pier while berthing during high tide.

However, the ferry provider has said it has not been possible to say when repairs will be complete and the vessel returned to service.

The ferry was moved to James Watt Dock in Greenock where a specialist team is in the process of inspecting and preparing to cut away the damaged sections.

It is hoped a completion date will be announced on Monday April 24, with the team working around the clock to fix the helm.

‘It just really is hopeless’

Though CalMac arranged services to try and cover those usually carried out by MV Hebrides, Western Isles Council said the chaos confirmed what many islands have feared for the last five years.

People living on North and South Uist are struggling with the loss of the service, especially since the latter’s usual ferry is also out of action for repairs.

Speaking to BBC’s Good Morning Scotland, Rupert Marshall, who runs a bed and breakfast on South Uist, said: “It just is really hopeless. We have lost our ferry service for over four months in the 12 months which seems unbelievable in any other situation.

“We have lost it for a week, and now we have have lost the North Uist ferry. We have, essentially, had no food deliveries for a few days now.”

CalMac is running an alternative timetable while repairs are ongoing, which can be found on their website.

[[title]]

[[text]]

