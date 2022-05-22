Ardgour hall’s rafters to ring as music returns to village venue

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Ardgour hall’s rafters to ring as music returns to village venue

By Louise Glen
May 22, 2022, 1:12 pm Updated: May 22, 2022, 1:13 pm
Eabhal will appear at Ardgour Memorial Hall. Picture supplied by Watercolour Music.
Eabhal will appear at Ardgour Memorial Hall. Picture supplied by Watercolour Music.

A village hall is making its mark on Scotland’s musical map as the Lochaber parish of Ardgour opens its doors to a series of concerts.

As part of Scotland on Tour, rising Highland traditional and Gaelic musicians, Eabhal, will be the first band to take to the stage at Ardgour Memorial Hall on Thursday, July 21.

Ardgour Memorial Hall has undergone extensive refurbishments throughout the lockdown, and the community are excited to see live events return to the village.

Eabhal’s debut at the hall is the first in a series of gigs with something for everyone, from the trad-jazz fusion of the Seònaid Aitken Ensemble and the indie songwriting of The Jellyman’s Daughter to the classical highlights of Opera Alba.

Ardgour. Picture by Sandy McCook.

Lochaber acid-croft legends Shooglenifty will round off the year with a special gig back on home turf. And the music plays on in 2023 with jazz singer Ali Affleck.

Some memorable nights

Memorial hall committee member Kendra Turnbull said: “The village hall has seen some memorable nights over the years, and Scotland on Tour is the perfect way to help encourage folk back out to gigs as we all find our confidence again post-Covid.”

Eabhal’s fiddler, Jamie MacDonald, said, “After such a difficult couple of years for all of us, and musicians in particular, we’re so grateful for the support of Creative Scotland, letting us get back out to do what we love doing best.”

Tickets are available online at: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/eabhal-in-concert-tickets-326640629917.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]