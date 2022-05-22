Ardgour hall’s rafters to ring as music returns to village venue

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A village hall is making its mark on Scotland’s musical map as the Lochaber parish of Ardgour opens its doors to a series of concerts.

As part of Scotland on Tour, rising Highland traditional and Gaelic musicians, Eabhal, will be the first band to take to the stage at Ardgour Memorial Hall on Thursday, July 21.

Ardgour Memorial Hall has undergone extensive refurbishments throughout the lockdown, and the community are excited to see live events return to the village.

Eabhal’s debut at the hall is the first in a series of gigs with something for everyone, from the trad-jazz fusion of the Seònaid Aitken Ensemble and the indie songwriting of The Jellyman’s Daughter to the classical highlights of Opera Alba.

Lochaber acid-croft legends Shooglenifty will round off the year with a special gig back on home turf. And the music plays on in 2023 with jazz singer Ali Affleck.

Some memorable nights

Memorial hall committee member Kendra Turnbull said: “The village hall has seen some memorable nights over the years, and Scotland on Tour is the perfect way to help encourage folk back out to gigs as we all find our confidence again post-Covid.”

Eabhal’s fiddler, Jamie MacDonald, said, “After such a difficult couple of years for all of us, and musicians in particular, we’re so grateful for the support of Creative Scotland, letting us get back out to do what we love doing best.”

Tickets are available online at: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/eabhal-in-concert-tickets-326640629917.